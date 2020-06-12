Pandemic highlights hazards of offshoring for manufacturing

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Renaud Megard knew he would have to make some key operational changes to his company, NFI Corp., when the coronavirus hit in March. While all manufacturers concentrated on establishing remote work for front-office employees and social distancing on the production line, Megard, CEO and president of the New Bedford-based commercial digital printer, also has looked…