Pandemic, progressives, new House leadership could put new twist on contentious issues

By
-
BUDGET TALK: Rep. Marvin L. Abney, D-Newport, chairman of the House Finance Committee, speaks during discussions before a full House vote last month on the $12.75 billion 2020-2021 state budget. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi has said Abney will continue as finance chairman in the 2021 session. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
BUDGET TALK: Rep. Marvin L. Abney, D-Newport, chairman of the House Finance Committee, speaks during discussions before a full House vote last month on the $12.75 billion 2020-2021 state budget. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi has said Abney will continue as finance chairman in the 2021 session. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The 2021 legislative session is shaping up to be another severe departure from the norm, with a temporary change of venue for both chambers, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, new House leadership and a new group of progressive lawmakers looking to exert their influence. Even some issues the General Assembly grapples with annually – such…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display