Pandemic-related unemployment claims still climbing in R.I.

Updated at 11:33 a.m on May 20, 2020.

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-specific unemployment insurance claims in Rhode Island rose 471 on Tuesday, to 160,120, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased 771 day to day to 54,667. The program covers the self-employed, contractors and small-business owners.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased 87 day to day, to 12,929. TDI claims since March 9 total 22,414.

This story has been updated to reflect revised PUA filing figures.

