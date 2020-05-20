Pandemic-related unemployment claims still climbing in R.I.

Updated at 11:33 a.m on May 20, 2020.

By
-
PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE filings in Rhode Island rose by 1,542 on Tuesday. / AP FILE PHOTO/ERIC GAY
PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE filings in Rhode Island rose by 771 day to day to 54,667 on Tuesday. / AP FILE PHOTO/ERIC GAY

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-specific unemployment insurance claims in Rhode Island rose 471 on Tuesday, to 160,120, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased 771 day to day to 54,667. The program covers the self-employed, contractors and small-business owners.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased 87 day to day, to 12,929. TDI claims since March 9 total 22,414.

This story has been updated to reflect revised PUA filing figures.

- Advertisement -

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR