Pandemic sparks more interest in real estate

By
-
NEW HOME: Michael and Phoebe Koval, with their 4-month-old son, Barry, in front of their new home. The couple was renting a one-bedroom apartment in Providence before deciding to purchase a single-family property in the city’s North End. At right is their real estate agent, Shannon Buss, broker associate at Randall Realtors. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
NEW HOME: Michael and Phoebe Koval, with their 4-month-old son, Barry, in front of their new home. The couple was renting a one-bedroom apartment in Providence before deciding to purchase a single-family property in the city’s North End. At right is their real estate agent, Shannon Buss, broker associate at Randall Realtors. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
For three years, Phoebe and Michael Koval rented a small one-bedroom apartment in Providence before deciding to venture into the real estate market to purchase their first home. The move was made partly out of necessity. Phoebe Koval, a graduate student at Brown University, was pregnant with their first child, and the couple wanted some…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display