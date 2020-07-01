Pandemic unemployment assistance filings rise by 1,162; UI filings up 507

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island jumped 1,162 on Tuesday – the highest one-day increase since April 21 – pushing the total number of filings to 79,240, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The federally backed program covers small-business owners, contractors and the self employed.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings increased by 507 on Tuesday, to 179,578, the DLT said. All initial unemployment claims in the state since March 9 total 274,011, including PUA filings.

COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance claims increased by 25 on Tuesday, to 13,889. Total TDI claims for Tuesday numbered 209, and all TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 27,721.

