Panel: Providence Police broke city laws assisting ICE in July raid

THE PROVIDENCE Police Department violated city laws while assisting an ICE operation in July, according to a memo the Providence External Review Authority sent Thursday to Mayor Brett P. Smiley and the City Council.

The incident in question occurred on July 13 when the Providence Police Department was called to

