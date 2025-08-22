TOPICS
The PERA, a civilian oversight body that investigates police misconduct but not ethics violations by city officials, ultimately found that Providence police officers set up perimeters, moved crowds, gathered intelligence, and even directed ICE agents tactically, actions explicitly barred by city ordinances and police general orders.
Supervisors on scene even admitted they did not know how to lawfully handle ICE operations and felt they could not leave until the situation was resolved.
Body camera rules were also broken, according to the memo. Multiple Providence officers muted or failed to record critical moments without justification or documentation. Two officers were named directly in PERA's memo: Lt. William Brown, who did not have his body-worn camera activated during the entire incident, and Sgt. Peter Salmons, who repeatedly muted his camera in violation of policy.
The PERA recommended disciplining the officers who violated body camera rules and called on the Providence Police Department to issue clear operational guidelines within 10 days on how officers should handle requests from ICE related to immigration enforcement.On Friday, Smiley spokesperson Anthony Vega confirmed that "the Providence Police Department has received and reviewed PERA's documented conclusions and recommendations regarding the recent incident." Vega added that "the Department is already developing a training bulletin to provide additional direction and to reinforce consistent practices regarding interactions with federal agencies, particularly U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement . "This effort reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring all officers understand the Department's approach and expectations," he said. "The Providence Police Department remains dedicated to fairness, accountability and building trust with all members of our community." Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.