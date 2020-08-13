Pangea Logistics Solutions reports $3.3M profit in Q2

NEWPORT – Pangea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earned a profit of $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decline from $5.2 million one year prior, the company reported Wednesday.

The company, which provides logistics services to industrial customers that require the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, said that earnings per diluted share were 7 cents, compared with 9 cents one year before.

“Our strong second-quarter results outperformed in a challenging dry bulk market that tested historic lows in April and May. Adhering to our strategy in turbulent markets, we limited our exposure by adjusting our fleet composition, redelivering chartered vessels back to their owners over the last several months and replacing them when needed at lower cost,” said Ed Coll, CEO of Pangaea Logistics Solutions. “Second quarter 2020 operating income of $6.1 million, before non-cash impairment charges, is a remarkable turnaround from our first quarter of 2020 operating loss of $2.3 million.”

Revenue for the quarter was $70.4 million, a 15.7% decline year over year. Voyage revenue in the quarter totaled $66.9 million, while charter revenue accounted for $3.5 million.

“Looking forward, we move into our seasonally strong summer ice season in a strong position. Although the market has recovered somewhat since June, we are watching global economic output and the disruptions caused by COVID-19, from changes to our working environment to rotating crews aboard our vessels,” said Coll. “We sincerely empathize with the hardships our people and their familiars are facing, ashore and aboard our vessels. Our results are encouraging, but we expect, and will prepare for, continued uncertainty and turbulence in our markets over the next few quarters.”