Paolino Properties purchases 4 downtown Providence parking lots

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PROVIDENCE – Heavyweight Providence investment group Paolino Properties LLC has added four downtown parking lots to its portfolio for the price of $16.5 million. Totaling 832 parking spots, Paolino Properties purchased two garages, located at 66 Weybosset St. and 36 Pine St., as well as two lots at 11 Pine St. and 18 Custom House

PROVIDENCE – Heavyweight Providence investment group Paolino Properties LLC has added four downtown parking lots to its portfolio for the price of $16.5 million.

Totaling 832 parking spots, Paolino Properties purchased two garages, located at 66 Weybosset St. and 36 Pine St., as well as two lots at 11 Pine St. and 18 Custom House St., the group announced on Thursday.

“These acquisitions strengthen the infrastructure that supports our properties while making downtown more convenient and accessible for everyone who lives, works, visits or does business here,” Joseph R. Paolino Jr., the company’s CEO and managing partner, said in the release.

Paolino Properties purchased the properties from Granoff Associates LLC, also based in Providence.

The investment firm plans to renovate the 36 Pine St. location, also referred to as Erector Set Garage, of which Granoff had been solely operating the lower level of the three-level structure. By restoring the two upper levels, Paolino Properties plans to add approximately 250 addition spaces to the garage’s current 79.

All four parking locations neighbor fellow Paolino Properties, including its company office tower, The Beatrice hotel and the Bellini Providence restaurant, all on Westminster Street.

“This acquisition reflects our continued confidence in downtown Providence and our long term commitment to investing in its future,” Paolino said in the announcement.

A former Providence mayor, Paolino proposed a

downtown beautification plan

in 2025 that has since grinded to a halt.

Still, the developer and his firm have continued to acquire and represent high-ticket properties.

In April, Paolino Properties was approved to lead the group purchase of Providence Place mall for $133 million along with mall development company Pyramid Management Group and alternative asset manager DW Partners, both of New York. In June

he represented the buyer of the highest-priced single-family sale in Providence County of 2026 – a $3.62 million home at 295 Laurel Ave.

Paolino Properties part of group approved to purchase Providence Place mall in 10th paragraph.)

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.

(UPDATE: Clarifies