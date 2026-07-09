Paolino Properties purchases 4 downtown Providence parking lots

Updated at 1:12 p.m.

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AS PART of one of its four most-recent purchases, Paolino Properties plans to renovate the Erector Set Garage in Providence to add 250 parking spaces to the lot. /PHOTO GOOGLE MAPS

PROVIDENCE – Heavyweight Providence investment group Paolino Properties LLC has added four downtown parking lots to its portfolio for the price of $16.5 million.  Totaling 832 parking spots, Paolino Properties purchased two garages, located at 66 Weybosset St. and 36 Pine St., as well as two lots at 11 Pine St. and 18 Custom House

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