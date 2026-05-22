Paolino’s downtown beautification proposal stalls out

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HERE'S WHAT THE OUTSIDE of Providence City Hall, at Dorrance and Fulton streets, would look like under Joseph R. Paolino Jr.'s downtown beautification plan. / COURTESY OF TRAVERSE LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

When former Providence Mayor Joseph R. ­Paolino Jr. proposed a sweeping plan to transform downtown Providence with trees, wider sidewalks and upgraded lighting, the idea was met with broad support from city leaders and civic groups. But more than a year after it was unveiled, the beautification and greenery proposal has gone nowhere. “It’s very

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