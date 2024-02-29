Parlange receives 5-year extension to remain as URI president

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Marc B. Parlange will remain leading the University of Rhode Island for the foreseeable future.
The university announced Wednesday that its board of trustees approved back on Feb. 16 a new five-year contract extension to keep Parlange as president. Details of the new agreement, which runs until June 30, 2029, are not yet available as it still needs to be negotiated and finalized between Parlange and URI.
“I am deeply grateful to the board for their support, and I look forward to continuing to serve the University of Rhode Island,” Parlange said in a statement. “Our students, staff, faculty, and alumni make URI one of the best places to live, learn, and work and I am excited to lead the University into this exciting next chapter, together.”
According to the state’s transparency portal, Parlange’s salary in the 2024 fiscal year was $530,000.
Parlange became URI’s 12th president in August 2021
, succeeding David M. Dooley – who retired as president after 12 years. Since arriving on campus at the state’s only land-grant school, Parlange has emphasized on wanting URI to become a leader in the blue economy and be an economic driver for the Ocean State.
Parlange previously told Providence Business News in a March 18, 2022, Q&A cover story profile
that the university’s Business Engagement Center would be “the front door” for blue economy companies looking to connect into URI. Parlange was also influential in getting state voters to approve in 2022 a $100 million bond
to finance repairs and construction at URI’s Narragansett Bay Campus, which includes the Graduate School of Oceanography, Coastal Institute and one of the country’s few ocean engineering programs.
“There are businesses certainly that are going to come in aquaculture. Maybe not in the thousands of jobs, but maybe hundreds of jobs. There are going to be opportunities in the tourism sector. There’s also going to be the marine affairs that will be extremely important. We have a lot of questions around coastal resilience,” Parlange said at the time. “We have a lot going on with underwater vehicle technology and robotics, where the university is a key player. If you go to [General Dynamics] Electric Boat, half of the engineers are URI graduates.”
Last February, Parlange unveiled URI’s 10-year strategic plan
that offers four strategic priorities for the university – broadening URI’s impact, enhancing student achievement, fostering an inclusive culture and powering the university of the future. That plan, along with calling to increase graduate student enrollment and degree completion and developing more housing, also called for improvements to URI’s athletic facilities – with those improvements now in the works
.
“The board is incredibly enthusiastic about President Parlange’s strong and compassionate leadership and URI’s exciting forward trajectory,” URI board Chairperson Margo Cook said in a statement. “We are a university that thinks big – but more than that, we are an inclusive community that contributes significantly to the social, cultural, and economic ecosystems of Rhode Island, the nation and the world.”
