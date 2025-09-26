ParsonKellogg offers premium opportunity

PBN 2025 FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES 2025
$50 MILLION AND ABOVE 3. ParsonsKellogg LLC
CEO (or equivalent): Thomas Kellogg III, president
2024 Revenue: $123.5 million
2022 Revenue: $74.8 million
Revenue growth: 65.1%
OVER THE PAST 25 years, East Providence-based promotional products provider ParsonsKellogg LLC remained innovative and responsive while always exploring growth opportunities.
In the past year, ParsonsKellogg added four new premium brands to its portfolio – lululemon, Kjus, ChappyWrap and Bogg Bags.
“There has been a big shift towards premium brands industrywide,” said Joy Cook, vice president of finance. “It has been our focus for a very long time, given our heritage. Corporations are opting for higher-quality gifts to show appreciation versus the traditional promo items that all too often end up in the landfill.”
The efforts have resulted in a jump in revenue from $74.8 million in 2022 to $123.5 million in 2024 – a 65.1% increase.
Cook said a key step for the company has been embracing its identity as a technology-enabled sales organization that must adapt and continually improve customer engagement to maintain its industry-leading brand partnerships.