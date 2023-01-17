Partners Insurance Group rebrands as BayCoast Insurance

SWANSEA – The insurance subsidiary of BayCoast Bank is changing its name, following a recent acquisition.

Partners Insurance Group is rebranding as BayCoast Insurance, the company announced on Jan. 10. The name change comes a week after Partners acquired Fall River-based Hadley Insurit Group, PBN previously reported.

“Now is the time,” Patrick D. Long, CEO and president of Partners Insurance Group, said in a statement. “For more than a decade, the BayCoast name has grown to become one of the area’s most recognizable brands. As BayCoast continues to grow and thrive, so too has Partners. With our aligned mission, culture, vision and values, changing our name to BayCoast Insurance simply makes sense.”

The rebranding will not affect the products or services the company offers, according to a news release.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.