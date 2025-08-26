Pathways’ pitch for new hospice agency clears panel

ON TUESDAY, the Health Services Council voted to adopt its report recommending approval of Pathways Healthcare LLC’s proposal to establish a new Cranston-based hospice provider agency. Now, the R.I. Director of Health has five days to issue a decision.

