Paul Carter Promoted to President at Earthwise Energy Technologies

Earthwise Energy Technologies, a leading engineering and building automation controls firm in Rhode Island, is excited to announce Paul Carter’s promotion to president. In his new role, Paul will enhance Earthwise’s market presence, expand its client portfolio in the building automation controls sector, and broaden the firm’s professional engineering capabilities. He will also drive innovation and contribute to the company’s sustained growth and success.

With over 21 years of industry experience, Paul has been instrumental in expanding Earthwise’s footprint. His extensive technical expertise and strong network of industry peers have helped to establish the firm as a trusted partner for clients throughout the region. Paul previously served as general manager since 2017.