Paul Hauser Promoted to Principal at Vision 3 Architects

Paul Hauser has been promoted to Principal of Vision 3 Architects. Paul started his career at Vision 3 Architects as a summer intern in 2006 while attending Roger Williams University. After graduating with a Master’s Degree in Architecture and nearly 14 years of dedication and commitment, Paul has grown professionally from an intern to a registered architect and now part owner of the firm.

Throughout Paul’s career, he has served as project manager on a number of exciting and groundbreaking projects including, the new Rhode Island Attorney General Customer Service Center and the first LEED certified healthcare project in the state of Rhode Island, HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. Furthermore, Paul has been a part of the design and management of upwards of one million square feet of corporate office projects and has experience working in countless premier downtown Providence properties.

Paul currently serves as Vice President & President Elect (2020/President in 2021) of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Rhode Island Board of Directors. He is Chairman of AIA Rhode Island, Annual Golf Tournament which raises money to support college scholarships for students pursuing a career in architecture. Vision 3 Architects is a nationally recognized architectural and interior design ﬁrm and ranked the largest architecture firm in the state of Rhode Island.