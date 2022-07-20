Pawtucket catering company to become employee-owned following sale

PAWTUCKET – B&M Catering Co., a hospitality company at 560-588 York Ave., was sold on June 30 to Teamshares, a New York-based startup that purchases companies and transitions them to employee ownership, Coastal M&A announced Wednesday.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the purchase included the real estate and equipment at B&M Catering, according to a news release.

B&M Catering currently has 45 employees and offers full-service catering, pickup and delivery, as well as bar services and curbside catering. The company was created in 1984 by brothers Brian and Mickey Doherty, who enjoyed making clambakes for friends and neighbors.

The company’s menu includes traditional fare, from hot and cold breakfasts and lunches to complete dinner menus and boxed lunches. Its customers range from upscale events to more-casual corporate and backyard affairs, as well as nonprofit groups and school lunch programs.

- Advertisement -

Justin Grolley of Coastal M&A, a financial consultant based in New Bedford, assisted sellers Brian and Mickey Doherty in the transaction.

Attempts to reach B&M Catering for comment were unsuccessful.