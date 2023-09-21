Pawtucket colonial sells for $950K, city’s largest residential sale of 2023

PAWTUCKET – A 3,652-square-foot colonial recently sold for $950,000, making it the most expensive home sale in the city so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The two-story home at 25 Kenilworth Way contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which cited Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service data when deeming it the highest residential property transaction in the city for 2023 thus far.

The historic home, with a combination wood-shingle exterior and brick veneer, was constructed in 1932, and it stands on a 0.16-acre lot, according to city property records. A plaque is attached to the outside of the home with a seal of The Preservation Society of Pawtucket, referring to the property as the Frank and Edith Martin House.

The property is located close to Shea High School, and near Blackstone Place and Lippitt Park, as part of the highly sought Oak Hill/Sayles Plat neighborhood, according to Residential Properties.

- Advertisement -

The home features golden hardwood floors, with a mahogany inlay, throughout much of the home, along with tiled bathrooms and kitchen areas, according to Residential Properties.

The first-floor living room contains a fireplace with a carved mantle and a bay window overlooking the front yard garden, the real estate firm said.

The back of the home features glass doors that lead out to three wooden stairs, descending to a 250-square-foot brick patio area in the backyard.

The home also includes a detached two-car garage, the real estate firm said.

The seller was represented by Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis. The buyer was represented by Benjamin Scungio, regional manager and sales associate for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Pawtucket home was sold by Michael Marrapodi and William Wade.

The property was purchased by Edward Arndt and Jenny Ahlin, according to the warranty deed.

According to the city’s online property tax database, the property was most recently valued by city assessors in 2022 as being worth $579,900.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.