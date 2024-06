Pawtucket colonial sells for city-record $1.2M

PAWTUCKET – A 3,643-square-foot 1930-era brick colonial was recently sold for a record price within the city. Residential Properties Ltd. announced Thursday that the two-story home at 33 Dryden Ave. was sold for $1.2 million. That sales price is now the highest such price recorded in the city’s history. According to city records, Maxwell Jacobsen Miller and Dacia Paje purchased the home from Jennafer N. and Brendon M. Rose on July 18. The Roses previously bought the home back on Sept. 7, 2018, for $700,000. The home was valued by the city in 2023 for $944,500, city records show. The agency says the home, located in the city’s Oak Hill section, has high ceilings, oak hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace in the living room along with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Residential Properties represented both the buyers and sellers in the transaction, the agency says. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette