Pawtucket entrepreneur discovers his niche in golf apparel

(Editor’s note: This is the 61st installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Observers today may ­forget the massive shift in the golf apparel industry that took place in the years after Tiger Woods arrived on the pro tour. Moving from formal attire adhering to strict conventions such as tucked-in collared shirts, khaki pants and boring footwear to casual styles that prioritized comfort, performance and personal expression, the “athleisure” trend created a wave accelerated by influential golfers such as Rickie Fowler, who became a fashion icon displaying vibrant colors and bold patterns. The opportunities in this growing trend have become the focus of entrepreneur and Providence College graduate Jon Mason, founder and owner of Swing Juice LLC, a company that got its start in the sports beverage market. But Mason wasn’t interested in simply creating a brand only to be taken over by a behemoth competitor. “In the end, how do you compete with Coca-Cola and Pepsi?” he said. So, in 2014, he pivoted from beverages to ­apparel. Beginning with a small home-based operation and a tiny screen printer, Mason went on a research mission to learn how a modern clothing company becomes a household name. He attended every networking event that he could afford. On the first day, he sold a T-shirt online. “It was becoming OK to wear something loud,” he said. “You can convey your passion on your sleeve.” The idea for the initial company and the brand SwingJuice – an energy drink specifically crafted for golfers – was sparked in 2004 during a conversation with a friend while preparing for an early round of golf. “He was surprised I had made such an early tee time, like 7 a.m.,” Mason said. “But he said he would be fine when he had his swing juice,” golfing slang for an alcoholic beverage. “I’ve always been an idea guy,” he said. “I just had a knack for networking.” It wasn’t always easy. Mason remembers attending tradeshows and receiving quizzical looks that screamed, “Who is this guy?” “There were many times when I probably should have quit,” he said. But the times when pitching lines of golf apparel that featured a more fun, expressive and inclusive vibe might get you laughed out of the boardroom are in the past. “I know it may not make sense to a lot of people,” he said. “But it made sense to me.” The brand is now known for its playful approach to lifestyle fashion, supported by a team of eight employees. Revenues exceed seven figures, Mason says. In 2024, the company secured a new headquarters and shipping fulfillment center by leasing 9,770 square feet of commercial space at 99 South Bend St. in Pawtucket. With recent clothing lines such as Golf & Ganja and Golf & Tacos, the sky is the limit. Now settled down in Lincoln, Mason has moderated his hectic travel schedule but continues to occasionally engage with tour events, including at the recent U.S. Open in Oakmont, Pa. He is eager to explore new opportunities, such as a retail store or expansion into golf equipment. There is also the burgeoning Swing Juice Creator Crew program that recruits social media influencers, focusing on enhancing online presence and creating engaging content on platforms such as Instagram. “For us, I think that content is the future,” he said. But despite the stylistic changes, golf is still an expensive hobby. Mason would like to see more progress in expanding the game to the underserved communities. “It should be available to anyone with the drive,” he said. “We still have some ways to go.”In golf, as in life, access is everything – from courses to capital. While systemic barriers still exist throughout the country, having access to certain areas of the business ecosystem can help you breakthrough or, at the very minimum, guide you in the right direction.For us in the golf business, we welcome everyone, but long-term success depends on growing the game and making it more inclusive. Fortunately, the game has grown to become more diverse over the last several years and continues to grow leaps and bounds compared with where the game was decades ago.Rhode Island could increase access to funding and mentorship programs specifically geared toward minority entrepreneurs. That could make a big difference and move the needle for generations moving forward.I’ve had to look beyond traditional banks for financing. Lending institutions still present added hurdles; however, if programs were created and geared toward minority-owned business, either through traditional lending institutions, grant programs and/or access to investor-based incubator programs, this might pave the way for some of these challenges to be mitigated.For minority entrepreneurs and/or entrepreneurs in general, I’d recommend connecting with local chambers [of commerce], local and regional business associations, and community lenders who understand both the business landscape and the unique challenges one might face. Networking has always been the foundation to trying to move myself and the brand forward over the years – always trying to meet as many people as possible in my industry and others. You never know what opportunities are right around the corner.