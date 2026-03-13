Pawtucket job fair to assist workers affected by Hasbro’s move to Boston

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PAWTUCKET MAYOR Donald R. Grebien announced Thursday that the Rhode Island Corporate Job Fair is being held March 28 at 100 Freight St. to assist workers who are being affected by Hasbro’s move to Boston. / COURTESY CITY OF PAWTUCKET

PAWTUCKET – In response to Hasbro Inc.’s planned move out of the city, a state-backed job fair will be held March 28 at 100 Freight St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mayor Donald R. Grebien announced Thursday. The Rhode Island Corporate Job Fair will have more than more than 30 employers who will be recruiting for

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