Pawtucket looks to hire firm to give it some hype

By
-
BOOST NEEDED: Main Street in downtown Pawtucket has struggled to return to its glory days of decades ago. The city is looking to hire a public relations firm to tout the positive developments in a community that has experienced setbacks recently, including the news that Hasbro Inc. is looking to move to Boston.  PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
BOOST NEEDED: Main Street in downtown Pawtucket has struggled to return to its glory days of decades ago. The city is looking to hire a public relations firm to tout the positive developments in a community that has experienced setbacks recently, including the news that Hasbro Inc. is looking to move to Boston.  PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

Rocked by the loss of the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2020 and reeling from the possible departure of toymaking giant Hasbro Inc., Pawtucket leaders now think the hard-scrabble city is in need of a publicist. Pawtucket is looking to hire a public relations firm to hype the positive aspects of a community that was once

