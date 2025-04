Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – A Pawtucket man has admitted in federal court that he

defrauded the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the U.S. Treasury out of more than $100,000, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom.

Reynaldo Martinez, 32, admitted on April 1 to fraudulently securing at least $33,192.36 in benefits through 40 SNAP electronic benefit transfer cards that he obtained through stolen identities and stolen or fraudulent Social Security numbers.

According to court documents, Martinez appeared at multiple R.I. Department of Human Services offices and filed applications for SNAP benefits. He used fraudulent driver’s licenses in various names, but depicting his photograph, and Social Security numbers assigned to others, including that of a deceased individual, living adult citizens and at least one juvenile.

In a second scheme,

Martinez admitted to cashing altered U.S. Treasury checks made payable to himself. He and co-conspirators obtained checks made payable to others, then altered them to reflect counterfeit or fraudulent driver’s licenses for when they were cashed or deposited, according to federal authorities.

The total amount of fraudulent U.S. Treasury checks cashed or deposited was approximately $79,532.32, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Rhode Island.

Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and one count each of misuse of a Social Security number and aggravated identity theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter I. Roklan.