Pawtucket nonprofit receives $200K EPA job training grant

PAWTUCKET – A Pawtucket nonprofit will offer environmental job training to more than 50 residents across the greater Providence area thanks to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant announced on Thursday.

The $200,000 Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant awarded to Groundwork Rhode Island is one of 18 distributed nationwide under the EPA’s $3.3 million program to prepare people for jobs in environmental remediation and construction, according to Deborah Szaro, EPA New England acting regional administrator.

Szaro in a virtual press conference highlighted the competitive nature of the grant program, which included funds for an “unprecedented” four recipients in New England, including Groundworks.

The Pawtucket-based environmental group, which has received job training grants through EPA five times since 2002, will use the latest funding to train 56 students in environmental remediation practices. The 185-hour training program will serve residents across Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket and Central Falls, and aims to place at least 55% of those trained into jobs in brownfield remediation and related industries, according to the EPA.

Amelia Rose, executive director for Groundwork, noted the increased importance on mitigating climate change and stimulating the economy brought on by the onset of COVID-19.

“Environmental jobs are in the business of protecting people’s health and building a more resilient future,” Rose said.

U.S. Representative David Cicilline, D-R.I., also lauded the grant program as “masterful” for its dual benefits in repurposing contaminated and polluted properties while also providing jobs and economic value to underserved communities.

Other New England grants were awarded to organizations in Worcester, Mass., Bridgeport, Conn., and Essex Junction, Vt.

Since 1998, the EPA has awarded more than 335 grants that trained over 18,500 people in environmental jobs, more than 13,700 of whom have found full-time employment in relevant fields, according to the EPA.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.