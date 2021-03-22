Pawtucket opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to most residents; Providence expands access

Pawtucket announced on Monday it has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents old enough to get a vaccine at city clinics.

Similarly, Providence has also opened eligibility to residents 18 and older in five of the city’s hardest-hit zip codes at vaccination clinics managed by the Providence Emergency Management Agency and community partners. The zip codes include 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908, and 02909.

Pawtucket noted that the age limits for the vaccines include 18 and over for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 16 and over for the Pfizer vaccine.

“There is a demand in the community for vaccines, and we are very excited to encourage all residents to receive the vaccine when they are able to get an appointment,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien. “We are continuing to work with the state through the High Density Community initiatives in order to continuously get vaccines in the arms of Pawtucket residents.”

Pawtucket’s clinics are hosted by Pawtucket Emergency Management Agency, the Pawtucket Fire Department, the Pawtucket Police Department, Public Health and Equity Leader Elizabeth Damoura Moreira and community volunteers.

In Providence, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a statement said, “Vaccinations are effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19, which is why it’s important to focus vaccination efforts in settings where the risks are most severe.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee said, “Our goal is to get as many shots in as many arms as quickly as possible. Achieving this goal is going to take a whole-of-government, full state response and close partnership with our local communities.”