Pawtucket Paint Box program adds public art to neighborhoods

PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket is continuing a Paint Box program that provides a stipend to local artists who design and paint utility boxes along public streets.

The intention of the program, overseen by the city’s Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture, is to transform public infrastructure across city neighborhoods.

Since 2016, 30 utility boxes have been transformed into lively works of public art, according to Miriam R. Plitt, the commission chair.

“This project is a great way to visibly bring art, created by artists living or working in the city, directly to Pawtucket residents,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.