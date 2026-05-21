Pawtucket plans for FIFA World Cup festivities announced

PAWTUCKET – City officials on Thursday announced planned events for Pawtucket’s Summer of Celebration, which combines its annual arts festival with the country’s 250th anniversary festivities and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is now only weeks away.
During a news conference at Centreville Bank Stadium attended by state officials and other stakeholders, speakers said the aim is to complement the Rhode Island Summer of Soccer events and further capitalize on the World Cup matches being held from June 13 to July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien said the city will be holding a “United Nations” parade on June 6 beginning at City Hall. The following day, city officials will hold a sendoff for the Cabo Verde Blue Sharks national team at Centerville Stadium, according to the itinerary.
The series also includes youth soccer clinics and a “cultural elegance” reception at the stadium for the Ghana national team on June 21.
Estimates suggest the influx of World Cup tourists could generate more than $300 million in economic impact for Rhode Island, as more than 400,000 visitors are expected to travel through the Providence metro area during the tournament.
Like Providence, Pawtucket wants to capitalize on what is now estimated to be as many as 1 million visitors to the region over the 39 days.
At City Hall, Pawtucket will host the first of two viewing parties for the Team USA opening match against Paraguay on June 12, and another on June 27 for the match between Portugal and Columbia.
“There will truly be something for everyone,” Grebien said.
Project GOAL recently partnered with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Rhode Island FC to build new soccer pitches in Pawtucket and Woonsocket, part of an effort to expand access to the sport ahead of the World Cup. An official unveiling of the Pawtucket field is slated for June 10.
Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the events “only embellish the great things that are going to be happening in the state of Rhode Island.”
The nonprofit Ocean State 2026 has raised $500,000 to date in sponsorships from 22 companies to fund grants that have been awarded to 17 municipalities, including Pawtucket.
James A. Diossa, Ocean State 2026 executive director and R.I. treasury secretary, said Pawtucket will benefit given its demographic diversity and cultural connection to soccer.
“We are going to get a piece of the action,” he said.
The city is offering sponsorship packages of its own, ranging from a $1,000 “community support” level up to $25,000 for exclusive naming rights as presenting sponsor of the Summer of Celebration, according to its website.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.