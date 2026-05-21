Pawtucket plans for FIFA World Cup festivities announced

By
-
PAWTUCKET OFFICIALS on Thursday announced planned events for its Summer of Celebration being held throughout the city during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Pictured is Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien. / PBN SCREENSHOT

PAWTUCKET – City officials on Thursday announced planned events for Pawtucket’s Summer of Celebration, which combines its annual arts festival with the country’s 250th anniversary festivities and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is now only weeks away. During a news conference at Centreville Bank Stadium attended by state officials and other stakeholders, speakers said

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display