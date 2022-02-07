Pawtucket teen’s device provides relief from circulatory disorder symptoms

PROVIDENCE – A Pawtucket teenager has invented a device to provide relief from the painful symptoms of a circulatory disease.

Anthony Wilds, 15, was tired of constantly needing to take time out to soak his hands and feet in hot water to recover from pain caused by Raynaud’s disease.

He came up with the idea for HotBandz, a warming device that wraps around the user’s forearm and relieves circulation issues caused by Raynaud’s.

The condition, triggered by cold temperatures or stress, causes restricted blood flow to the hands and feet, resulting in numbness and pain so severe that daily tasks are difficult to complete.

- Advertisement -

“In the past, my only relief from symptoms was sticking my hands or feet in hot water until blood circulation returned,” Wilds said. “This method was extremely inconvenient, especially while I was at school or working on my startup. I knew there had to be a better way to manage my symptoms while still having freedom of using my extremities.”

Wilds introduced the HotBandz concept at the New England Medical Innovation Center Foundation’s accelerator program, where he presented the device as a wearable band that returns hand circulation to normal by heating small arteries in the forearm.

The medical innovation center contracted the Providence company Loft LLC to build the prototype based on Wilds’ design.

Wilds hopes to test HotBandz on other people with Raynaud’s during the device’s testing phase.

“HotBandz will give those with Raynaud’s disease a more effective and convenient alternative to improve their blood flow, reduce pain and numbness, and regain their freedom from their symptoms,” he said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.