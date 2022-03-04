Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp to share ways to create a thriving workplace during March 9 Business Forum

Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp will discuss how to excel in customer service, sales and product development in the March 9 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum Webcast.

The webcast will be broadcast at noon. Registration is free.

Prior to joining Paylocity, Beauchamp spent several years at Paychex, where he served as vice president of product management and as a corporate officer. Beauchamp was also responsible for all product strategy and development, as well as all corporate acquisitions. His resume includes time as vice president of payroll operations for Advantage Payroll, the fourth-largest payroll company in America at that time, where he managed 21 offices and serving more than 50,000 clients across the country.

Since joining Paylocity in 2007, Beauchamp has been a regular on the Glassdoor Top 100 CEOs list and has led Paylocity’s growth to Fortune’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in the World.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year.

It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Providence Business News. Registration is free; sign up here.