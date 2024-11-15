Are PBMs forcing out small drug stores, inflating medication prices?

By
-
PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS such as CVS Caremark, which is owned by CVS Health Corp, are being accused to wielding enormous power over prescription drug prices. / AP FILE PHOTO/CHRIS CARLSON
FILE - A prescription is filled, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Morganton, N.C. A dose of patience may come in handy at the pharmacy counter this fall, as drug and staffing shortages haven’t gone away. Stores are starting their busiest time of year as customers look for help with colds and the flu. And this fall, pharmacists are dealing with a new vaccine and the start of insurance coverage for COVID-19 shots. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Pharmacy benefit managers say they protect against prescription drug prices from rising exorbitantly high, but these companies – such as one operated by CVS Health Corp. – are coming increasingly under fire for the role they may be playing in surging health care costs and squeezing independent pharmacies out of business. PBMs act as intermediaries

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display