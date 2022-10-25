PBN 2022 Fall Health Care Summit slated for Oct. 27

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 in the workplace, the workforce shortage, affordability and health equity and a host of other issues affecting local health care will be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2022 Fall Health Care Summit being held Oct. 27 from 9-11 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick.

Tickets are still available for the summit, which will include two panels.

The first panel will include Dr. Kirsten Anderson, medical director of CVS Health Corp./Aetna; Dr. LouAnne Giangreco, senior medical director of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island; Dr. Peter Hollmann, chief medical officer of Brown Medicine; Dr. Alexis Kearney, consultant medical director, Project Firstline Rhode Island, Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology, R.I. Department of Health; Dr. Claire Levesque, chief medical officer of commercial products, Point 32 Health and Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, inaugural director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University School of Public Health.

The second panel will include Dr. Sri Adusumalli, senior medical director for Enterprise Virtual Care/CVS Health Corp.; Melissa Husband, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island chief of staff; Corey McCarty, senior vice president, general manager of CCA Health Rhode Island; Dr. Thomas Meehan, program director, physician assistant studies program at Johnson & Wales University and Patrick Tigue, R.I. Health Insurance commissioner.

- Advertisement -

Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here.