PBN acquired by Woodward Communications Inc.; Brisson named publisher

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News on Tuesday announced that it has been acquired by Iowa-based Woodward Communications Inc. and that Annemarie Brisson has been promoted to publisher. Terms of the sale, which closed Nov. 30, were not disclosed. No layoffs are planned, and the publication will continue to be locally led and managed. Roger Bergenheim,…