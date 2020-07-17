PBN announces 2020 25 Leaders & Achievers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has announced its winners for its second annual 25 Leaders & Achievers Awards program honoring local business leaders.

The individuals chosen for this year’s program were selected from a large pool of nominees based on their leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to commitment to the business community, as well as a sustained demonstration of leading others, community service and mentoring in the region. The executives honored in this year’s program work in various industries and sectors, including health care, government, nonprofit, real estate, finance and manufacturing.

Each honoree will be profiled in an upcoming special section as part of PBN’s Aug. 21-27 digital edition. The virtual ceremony honoring the 25 individuals will be held Aug. 20.

The 2020 25 Leaders & Achievers honorees (listed alphabetically), along with their business and job titles, are:

Sue Babin , Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council, director of special projects

, Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council, director of special projects Margaret Brooks , Rhode Island Jump$tart Coalition, president

, Rhode Island Jump$tart Coalition, president Bob Burke , Pot au Feu Restaurant/Independence Trail, founder and owner

, Pot au Feu Restaurant/Independence Trail, founder and owner Richard DeRienzo , Citrin Cooperman, firm advisory services leader

, Citrin Cooperman, firm advisory services leader John Galvin , AAA Northeast, CEO and president

, AAA Northeast, CEO and president Marie L. Ganim , R.I. Office of the Health Commissioner, commissioner

, R.I. Office of the Health Commissioner, commissioner Michael Giuttari , MG Commercial, president

, MG Commercial, president Dr. Peter Hollmann , Brown Medicine, chief medical officer

, Brown Medicine, chief medical officer Steven Horowitz , Saint Elizabeth Community, CEO and president

, Saint Elizabeth Community, CEO and president John MacDonald , Crossroads Rhode Island, vice president of adult services

, Crossroads Rhode Island, vice president of adult services Edward “Ned” McCrory , PKF O’Connor Davies, certified public accountant and managing partner

, PKF O’Connor Davies, certified public accountant and managing partner Avishai Nevel , Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative, founder and CEO

, Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative, founder and CEO Patricia Raskin , Raskin Resources Productions, owner and CEO

, Raskin Resources Productions, owner and CEO Brad Read , Sail Newport, executive director

, Sail Newport, executive director Emily Reade , Reade Advanced Materials, president

, Reade Advanced Materials, president Dennis Roy , East Bay Community Action Program, CEO and president

, East Bay Community Action Program, CEO and president Lauren Slocum , Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, CEO and president

, Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, CEO and president Tom Stocker , Owner’s Edge LLC, managing director

, Owner’s Edge LLC, managing director Thomas Sweeney , Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, principal

, Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, principal Nancy Thomas , Tapestry Communications, owner

, Tapestry Communications, owner Merrill Thomas , Providence Community Health Centers Inc., CEO and president

, Providence Community Health Centers Inc., CEO and president Kevin Tracy , Bank of America Corp., market executive

, Bank of America Corp., market executive Melissa Travis , Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants, CEO and president

, Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants, CEO and president Karl Wadensten , VIBCO Inc., CEO and president

, VIBCO Inc., CEO and president Scott Wragg, CBIZ Inc., managing officer

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.