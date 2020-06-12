PBN announces 2020 40 Under Forty winners

PROVIDENCE – Forty young professionals have been chosen as the winners of Providence Business News’ 16th annual 40 Under Forty program, and will be honored in a virtual ceremony to be held July 16.

The awardees were selected based on their career success and involvement within their communities. Among the winners chosen for the 2020 program are those who work in the nonprofit, education, pharmaceutical, architecture, retail, construction, architecture, finance, government, and health care sectors.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s awardees, I look forward to what they have in store for the future,” said PBN Publisher Roger Bergenheim.

The following are the 2020 40 Under Forty honorees (listed alphabetically):

Erica Adams , Providence Public Library, director of development

, Providence Public Library, director of development Eric Army , Studio MEJA Architecture LLC, founder and principal

, Studio MEJA Architecture LLC, founder and principal Jason Beneker , Amgen Inc., engineering and maintenance manager

, Amgen Inc., engineering and maintenance manager Justin Boudjouk , Citizens Financial Group Inc., senior vice president and senior director of risk

, Citizens Financial Group Inc., senior vice president and senior director of risk Tiffany Bumgardner-Scheffler , Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America, director of field service and chief operating officer

, Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America, director of field service and chief operating officer Dave Comella , Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, chief information officer

, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, chief information officer Tuan Dang , International Game Technology PLC, corporate finance

, International Game Technology PLC, corporate finance Ryan Davis , Brown University, associate vice president for institutional equity and diversity

, Brown University, associate vice president for institutional equity and diversity Gianni Del Signore , Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., chief financial officer

, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., chief financial officer Anne Dickson , Capital Good Fund, chief operating officer

, Capital Good Fund, chief operating officer Samuel Donabedian , Ocean State Job Lot, director of business intelligence and analytics

, Ocean State Job Lot, director of business intelligence and analytics Derek Dubois , CVS Health Corp., director of retail finance

, CVS Health Corp., director of retail finance Eugenio Fernandez , Asthenis LLC, owner

, Asthenis LLC, owner Shaun Galligan , Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc., head of environmental, health and safety

, Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc., head of environmental, health and safety Nicole Grenier , Brown Dermatology, vice chair of clinical operations

, Brown Dermatology, vice chair of clinical operations Erica Guatieri , EHG LLC, owner

, EHG LLC, owner Elizabeth Henthorne , The Washington Trust Co., vice president of enterprise risk management

, The Washington Trust Co., vice president of enterprise risk management Ross Hilliard , Brown Medicine and Lifespan Corp., associate residency director and director of medical informatics

, Brown Medicine and Lifespan Corp., associate residency director and director of medical informatics Jessica Jewell , Nixon Peabody LLP, associate

, Nixon Peabody LLP, associate Andrea Keefe , Providence College, acting assistant vice president for development and director of major gifts

, Providence College, acting assistant vice president for development and director of major gifts Dwayne Keys , Compass Working Capital, senior financial coach

, Compass Working Capital, senior financial coach James Kwon , Figmints Digital Creative Marketing, CEO

, Figmints Digital Creative Marketing, CEO Shannon Luttge , Skillsoft, senior leader and leadership content product manager

, Skillsoft, senior leader and leadership content product manager Kurt Mancini , Bank of America Corp., senior vice president and portfolio oversight director

, Bank of America Corp., senior vice president and portfolio oversight director James McCurdy , Gilbane Development Co., vice president of finance

, Gilbane Development Co., vice president of finance Jackson Parmenter , Kelly, Souza, Rocha & Parmenter PC, partner

, Kelly, Souza, Rocha & Parmenter PC, partner Michael Patacao , Bristol County Savings Bank, vice president and commercial loan officer

, Bristol County Savings Bank, vice president and commercial loan officer Gina Pellicano , Citrin Cooperman, director

, Citrin Cooperman, director Serena Petrucci , Centreville Bank, associate vice president and deposit operations manager

, Centreville Bank, associate vice president and deposit operations manager Richard Pezzillo , New England Hemophilia Association, executive director

, New England Hemophilia Association, executive director Leo Pollock , The Compost Plant, co-founder and managing partner

, The Compost Plant, co-founder and managing partner Kathryn Rattigan , Robinson & Cole LLP, associate

, Robinson & Cole LLP, associate Rob Rock , R.I. Department of State, director of elections

, R.I. Department of State, director of elections Dr. Abbas Rupawala , Brown Medicine/Brown Physicians Inc., gastroenterologist

, Brown Medicine/Brown Physicians Inc., gastroenterologist Julia Saulino , The Financial Lift for Young Adults with Cancer Foundation, founder and president

, The Financial Lift for Young Adults with Cancer Foundation, founder and president Matthew Sheaff , R.I. Commerce Corp., director of communications and stakeholder engagement

, R.I. Commerce Corp., director of communications and stakeholder engagement Jeffrey Thomas , Luxury Brand Holdings Inc., vice president of human resources, contact center and distribution

, Luxury Brand Holdings Inc., vice president of human resources, contact center and distribution Sandra Victorino , The Providence Center, director of acute care services

, The Providence Center, director of acute care services Kristin Zosa Puleo, Leadership Rhode Island, director of programs

Bristol County Savings Bank is this year’s 40 Under Forty presenting sponsor.