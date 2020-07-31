PBN announces 2020 Best Places to Work honorees

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has announced 66 honorees for its 2020 Best Places to Work program.

Each of the companies recognized for this year’s program were judged based on human resources policies and confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies are also classified in four categories based on number of employees in the region – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers.

Companies will be recognized in a virtual ceremony held Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. and profiled in a special section to be included in the Oct. 2-8 print edition of PBN.

The 2020 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are the following:

Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)

Automated Business Solutions

Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc.

Barnum Financial Group

Big Brother Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Bisbano and Associates Inc.

Brave River Solutions Inc.

Brokers’ Service Marketing Group II LLC

Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance

Compass IT Compliance

CompuClaim Inc.

Connectivity Point Design & Installation LLC

Custom Computer Specialists

Davitt Inc.

Duffy & Sweeney Ltd.

EMC Insurance Cos.

Envision Technology Advisors

MAS Medical Staffing

Nelnet

Oomph Inc.

Rhode Island Foundation

Rhode Island Kitchen & Bath Design+Build

Secure Future Tech Solutions

Skills For Rhode Island’s Future

Sweenor Builders Inc.

Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)

Big Blue Bug Solutions

CBIZ Inc.

DiSanto, Priest & Co.

Edward Jones

Elite Physical Therapy

Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP

Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

LFI Inc.

Marasco & Nesselbush

Marcum LLP

Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.

National Marker Co.

Ocean State Credit Union

Pariseault Builders

Province Mortgage Associates

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

Rubius Therapeutics

Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.

Swarovski Optik North America

Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

The Town Dock

Tides Family Services

Tockwotton on the Waterfront

United Way of Rhode Island

Vertikal6

Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)

BankNewport

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Brown Medicine

Children’s Friend

Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd.

Dominion Diagnostics LLC

Embrace Home Loans Inc.

Navigant Credit Union

Neighborhood Health Plan Of Rhode Island

The Narragansett Bay Commission

Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)

AAA Northeast

Amgen Inc.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Providence Community Health Centers

The Washington Trust Co.

UnitedHealthcare is the presenting sponsor of PBN’s 2020 Best Places to Work program. Partner sponsors are Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd., Cox Business and Navigant Credit Union.

