PBN announces 2020 Best Places to Work honorees

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has announced 66 honorees for its 2020 Best Places to Work program.
Each of the companies recognized for this year’s program were judged based on human resources policies and confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies are also classified in four categories based on number of employees in the region – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers.
Companies will be recognized in a virtual ceremony held Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. and profiled in a special section to be included in the Oct. 2-8 print edition of PBN.
The 2020 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are the following:
Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)
- Automated Business Solutions
- Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc.
- Barnum Financial Group
- Big Brother Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Bisbano and Associates Inc.
- Brave River Solutions Inc.
- Brokers’ Service Marketing Group II LLC
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance
- Compass IT Compliance
- CompuClaim Inc.
- Connectivity Point Design & Installation LLC
- Custom Computer Specialists
- Davitt Inc.
- Duffy & Sweeney Ltd.
- EMC Insurance Cos.
- Envision Technology Advisors
- MAS Medical Staffing
- Nelnet
- Oomph Inc.
- Rhode Island Foundation
- Rhode Island Kitchen & Bath Design+Build
- Secure Future Tech Solutions
- Skills For Rhode Island’s Future
- Sweenor Builders Inc.
Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)
- Big Blue Bug Solutions
- CBIZ Inc.
- DiSanto, Priest & Co.
- Edward Jones
- Elite Physical Therapy
- Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP
- Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.
- LFI Inc.
- Marasco & Nesselbush
- Marcum LLP
- Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.
- National Marker Co.
- Ocean State Credit Union
- Pariseault Builders
- Province Mortgage Associates
- Rhode Island Parent Information Network
- Rubius Therapeutics
- Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP
- Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.
- Swarovski Optik North America
- Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Co.
- The Town Dock
- Tides Family Services
- Tockwotton on the Waterfront
- United Way of Rhode Island
- Vertikal6
Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)
- BankNewport
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Brown Medicine
- Children’s Friend
- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd.
- Dominion Diagnostics LLC
- Embrace Home Loans Inc.
- Navigant Credit Union
- Neighborhood Health Plan Of Rhode Island
- The Narragansett Bay Commission
Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)
- AAA Northeast
- Amgen Inc.
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Blount Fine Foods Corp.
- Providence Community Health Centers
- The Washington Trust Co.
UnitedHealthcare is the presenting sponsor of PBN’s 2020 Best Places to Work program. Partner sponsors are Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd., Cox Business and Navigant Credit Union.
