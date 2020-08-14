PBN announces 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies

PROVIDENCE – Twenty local companies are among the highest earners on Providence Business News’ list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, and 13 companies are among Rhode Island’s most innovative as part of PBN’s 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.
The 20 Fastest Growing companies to be recognized this year had the highest-percentage growth in revenue of all applicants from 2017 to 2019. The companies were named in four separate revenue categories – $250,000 to $5 million; $5 million to $25 million; $25 million to $75 million; and $75 million and above.
The finalists, listed alphabetically, are:
$250,000 to $5 million
- CCS Presentation Systems
- Feast & Fettle Inc.
- Integrated Media Group
- Luminous Creative Agency
- Premama Inc.
$5 million to $25 million
- Acertitude LLC
- Available Staffing Network
- Creative Conners Inc.
- EpiVax Inc.
- Vertikal6
$25 million to $75 million
- Altus Dental Insurance
- Aqueduct Technologies
- Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.
- PACE Organization of Rhode Island
- Pariseault Builders Inc.
$75 million and above
- Arden Building Cos.
- BankNewport
- BayCoast Bank
- Navigant Credit Union
- Shawmut Design and Construction
The 2020 Innovation winners were chosen by panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.
The winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:
- Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Shawmut Design and Construction
- Biotechnology & Life Sciences (Small Company): Phoenix NeuroStim Therapeutics
- Biotechnology & Life Sciences (Large Company): Amgen Inc.
- Education/Training: We Make RI
- Energy & The Environment: E2SOL LLC
- Financial: Providence Revolving Fund
- Health & Wellness: SafeCirc
- Innovative Collaboration: Textron Inc.
- IT Services: Envision Technology Advisors LLC
- Manufacturing: AVTECH Software Inc.
- Nonprofits: The Capital Good Fund
- Professional Services: Beeline Loans Inc.
- Technology: Cloud Agronomics
Each of the honorees will be recognized in a virtual ceremony on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., as well as profiled in the Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will also unveil the rankings in the Fastest Growing Private Companies category.
CBIZ & MHM is the presenting sponsor for the 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program. Cox Business, Gallo|Thomas Insurance, Insperity and Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP are the partner sponsors.
