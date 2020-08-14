PBN announces 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies

PROVIDENCE – Twenty local companies are among the highest earners on Providence Business News’ list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, and 13 companies are among Rhode Island’s most innovative as part of PBN’s 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.

The 20 Fastest Growing companies to be recognized this year had the highest-percentage growth in revenue of all applicants from 2017 to 2019. The companies were named in four separate revenue categories – $250,000 to $5 million; $5 million to $25 million; $25 million to $75 million; and $75 million and above.

The finalists, listed alphabetically, are:

$250,000 to $5 million

CCS Presentation Systems

Feast & Fettle Inc.

Integrated Media Group

Luminous Creative Agency

Premama Inc.

$5 million to $25 million

Acertitude LLC

Available Staffing Network

Creative Conners Inc.

EpiVax Inc.

Vertikal6

$25 million to $75 million

Altus Dental Insurance

Aqueduct Technologies

Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

PACE Organization of Rhode Island

Pariseault Builders Inc.

$75 million and above

Arden Building Cos.

BankNewport

BayCoast Bank

Navigant Credit Union

Shawmut Design and Construction

The 2020 Innovation winners were chosen by panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.

The winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction Biotechnology & Life Sciences (Small Company): Phoenix NeuroStim Therapeutics

Phoenix NeuroStim Therapeutics Biotechnology & Life Sciences (Large Company): Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. Education/Training: We Make RI

We Make RI Energy & The Environment: E2SOL LLC

E2SOL LLC Financial: Providence Revolving Fund

Providence Revolving Fund Health & Wellness: SafeCirc

SafeCirc Innovative Collaboration: Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. IT Services: Envision Technology Advisors LLC

Envision Technology Advisors LLC Manufacturing: AVTECH Software Inc.

AVTECH Software Inc. Nonprofits: The Capital Good Fund

The Capital Good Fund Professional Services: Beeline Loans Inc.

Beeline Loans Inc. Technology: Cloud Agronomics

Each of the honorees will be recognized in a virtual ceremony on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., as well as profiled in the Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will also unveil the rankings in the Fastest Growing Private Companies category.

CBIZ & MHM is the presenting sponsor for the 2020 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program. Cox Business, Gallo|Thomas Insurance, Insperity and Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP are the partner sponsors.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.