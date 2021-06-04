PBN announces 2021 40 Under Forty honorees

PROVIDENCE – Forty young professionals have been chosen as the winners of Providence Business News’ 17th annual 40 Under Forty program.

Awardees were selected based on their career success and involvement within their communities. Among the winners chosen for the 2021 program are those who work in the nonprofit, education, pharmaceutical, architecture, retail, construction, architecture, finance, government, and health care sectors.

The honorees will be recognized in person June 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aldrich Mansion in Warwick, with a rain date of June 29. A special section highlighting each honoree will be featured in the July 23-Aug. 5 print issue of PBN.

The following are the 2021 40 Under Forty honorees (listed alphabetically):

Kimberly Ahern , Office of Governor Daniel J. McKee, director of policy and senior counsel

, Office of Governor Daniel J. McKee, director of policy and senior counsel Sue AnderBois , The Nature Conservancy, climate and energy program manager

, The Nature Conservancy, climate and energy program manager Pierson Booher , DBVW Architects Inc., principal

, DBVW Architects Inc., principal Lindsey Brickle , Polaris MEP, senior workforce manager

, Polaris MEP, senior workforce manager Ross Casey , Care New England Health System, manager of specialty pharmacy and 340B

, Care New England Health System, manager of specialty pharmacy and 340B Paige Clausius-Parks , Rhode Island KIDS COUNT, senior policy analyst

, Rhode Island KIDS COUNT, senior policy analyst Danielle Crafford , Gilbane Building Co., general superintendent

, Gilbane Building Co., general superintendent Josh Daly , R.I. Small Business Development Center, director, Southern Region

, R.I. Small Business Development Center, director, Southern Region Stephanie Downey Toledo , Central Falls School District, superintendent

, Central Falls School District, superintendent Dr. Sean Fine , Brown Physicians Inc., gastroenterology physician, assistant professor of medicine

, Brown Physicians Inc., gastroenterology physician, assistant professor of medicine Dr. Wilfredo Giordano-Perez , Tri-County Community Action Agency, medical director; Brown University Warren Alpert Medical School, assistant professor

, Tri-County Community Action Agency, medical director; Brown University Warren Alpert Medical School, assistant professor Robert Hackett , Johnson Controls Inc., engineering manager

, Johnson Controls Inc., engineering manager Dr. Helena Kuhn , Brown Dermatology, dermatologist

, Brown Dermatology, dermatologist Mark Lacz , TyMark Restaurant Group, partner

, TyMark Restaurant Group, partner Ivette Luna , Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, manager, consumer engagement

, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, manager, consumer engagement Giselle Mahoney , RDW Group, partner and senior account executive

, RDW Group, partner and senior account executive Creusa Michelazzo , Tech Collective, executive director

, Tech Collective, executive director Nick Oliveira , International Game Technology PLC, director, global procurement operations

, International Game Technology PLC, director, global procurement operations Shelly Orsi , Bank of America Corp., senior vice president, client and business management executive

, Bank of America Corp., senior vice president, client and business management executive Ashley O’Shea , R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, director of strategic communications

, R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, director of strategic communications Chris Parisi , Trailblaze Marketing, founder and president

, Trailblaze Marketing, founder and president Daniel Procaccini , Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C., counsel

, Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C., counsel Mike Raia , Johnson & Wales University, vice president of strategic communications

, Johnson & Wales University, vice president of strategic communications John Rainone , DiSanto Priest & Co., principal

, DiSanto Priest & Co., principal Marcy Reyes , The Financial Literacy Youth Initiative, founder and CEO

, The Financial Literacy Youth Initiative, founder and CEO Nishita Roy-Pope , Dell Technologies, director; Tribe Academy, founder

, Dell Technologies, director; Tribe Academy, founder Kelsey Ryan , Coastal Medical Inc., director of population health management

, Coastal Medical Inc., director of population health management Jessica Savoca , Brown Medicine, manager, quality initiatives and project management

, Brown Medicine, manager, quality initiatives and project management Gregory Scorpio , G-Form LLC, chief financial officer

, G-Form LLC, chief financial officer Claudia Scotti , Amgen Rhode Island, manager supply chain procurement

, Amgen Rhode Island, manager supply chain procurement Dr. Vijairam Selvaraj , Lifespan Corp./The Miriam Hospital, internist

, Lifespan Corp./The Miriam Hospital, internist Steve Sherman Jr. , Bristol County Savings Bank, vice president, head of cash management

, Bristol County Savings Bank, vice president, head of cash management Josh Short, The Wilbury Theatre Group, artistic director

The Wilbury Theatre Group, artistic director Jamie Stebenne , JPS Construction and Design Inc., president

, JPS Construction and Design Inc., president Rita Danielle Steele , Steele Realty Consultants LLC, principal and owner

, Steele Realty Consultants LLC, principal and owner Paige Voccia , Speech Services Rhode Island LLC, founder and owner

, Speech Services Rhode Island LLC, founder and owner Tiffanie Waldeck-Napolitano , Wood River Health Services, chief dental officer

, Wood River Health Services, chief dental officer Rebecca Webber , Cambridge Innovation Center, Providence general manager

, Cambridge Innovation Center, Providence general manager Nicole White , A Wish Come True, director of program services

, A Wish Come True, director of program services Joi-Danelle Whitehead, Brown University, Division of Pre-College and Summer Undergraduate Programs, director of diversity, equity, inclusion and access

Bristol County Savings Bank is the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2021 40 Under Forty program. Ticket information can be found on PBN.com.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.