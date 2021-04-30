PBN announces 2021 Best Places to Work honorees

PROVIDENCE – Seventy-two honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2021 Best Places to Work Awards program.
Each of the companies and organizations recognized this year were judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies were also classified in four categories – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers – based on the companies’ employee counts in the region.
The honorees will be recognized June 9 for their efforts in a virtual ceremony, where the company rankings in each category will be announced. Each honoree will also be profiled in a special section appearing in the June 11-24 print issue of PBN.
Additional information and registration for the event can be found on PBN.com.
The 2021 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are:
Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)
- AVTECH Software Inc.
- Barnum Financial Group
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Brave River Solutions Inc.
- Brokers’ Service Marketing Group II LLC
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance
- Compass IT Compliance LLC
- CompuClaim Inc.
- Connectivity Point Design & Installation
- DarrowEverett LLP
- Davitt Design Build
- Envision Technology Advisors
- MAS Medical Staffing
- New England Construction
- Rhode Island Foundation
- Rhode Island Quality Institute
- RIKB Design Build
- Secure Future Tech Solutions
- Technology Advisory Group
- The College Crusade of Rhode Island
- Vertikal6
Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)
- Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc.
- CBIZ & MHM
- Custom Computer Specialists
- DiSanto, Priest & Co.
- Edward Jones
- Elite Physical Therapy Inc.
- EMC Insurance Companies
- Hanna Instruments Inc.
- Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP
- Landings Real Estate Group
- LFI Inc.
- Marasco & Nesselbush LLP
- Marcum LLP
- National Marker Company
- Ocean State Credit Union
- Pariseault Builders
- Providence Mutual
- Province Mortgage Associates
- Rhode Island Parent Information Network
- Rubius Therapeutics
- Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP
- Shawmut Design and Construction
- Swarovski Optik North America
- The Town Dock
- Tockwotton on the Waterfront
- United Way of Rhode Island
- Westerly Community Credit Union
- Yushin America Inc.
Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)
- BankNewport
- Brown Medicine
- Children’s Friend
- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- Dominion Diagnostics
- Embrace Home Loans Inc.
- Gilbane Building Co.
- Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.
- Navigant Credit Union
- Performance Physical Therapy
- I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.
- Rite-Solutions Inc.
- Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.
- The Narragansett Bay Commission
Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)
- AAA Northeast
- Amgen Rhode Island
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Blount Fine Foods Corp.
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- The Providence Community Health Centers Inc.
- The Washington Trust Co.
Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP, Insperity and Navigant Credit Union are partner sponsors for PBN’s 2021 Best Places to Work Awards program.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
