PBN announces 2021 Best Places to Work honorees

PROVIDENCE – Seventy-two honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2021 Best Places to Work Awards program.

Each of the companies and organizations recognized this year were judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies were also classified in four categories – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers – based on the companies’ employee counts in the region.

The honorees will be recognized June 9 for their efforts in a virtual ceremony, where the company rankings in each category will be announced. Each honoree will also be profiled in a special section appearing in the June 11-24 print issue of PBN.

The 2021 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are:

Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)

AVTECH Software Inc.

Barnum Financial Group

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Brave River Solutions Inc.

Brokers’ Service Marketing Group II LLC

Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance

Compass IT Compliance LLC

CompuClaim Inc.

Connectivity Point Design & Installation

DarrowEverett LLP

Davitt Design Build

Envision Technology Advisors

MAS Medical Staffing

New England Construction

Rhode Island Foundation

Rhode Island Quality Institute

RIKB Design Build

Secure Future Tech Solutions

Technology Advisory Group

The College Crusade of Rhode Island

Vertikal6

Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)

Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc.

CBIZ & MHM

Custom Computer Specialists

DiSanto, Priest & Co.

Edward Jones

Elite Physical Therapy Inc.

EMC Insurance Companies

Hanna Instruments Inc.

Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP

Landings Real Estate Group

LFI Inc.

Marasco & Nesselbush LLP

Marcum LLP

National Marker Company

Ocean State Credit Union

Pariseault Builders

Providence Mutual

Province Mortgage Associates

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

Rubius Therapeutics

Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP

Shawmut Design and Construction

Swarovski Optik North America

The Town Dock

Tockwotton on the Waterfront

United Way of Rhode Island

Westerly Community Credit Union

Yushin America Inc.

Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)

BankNewport

Brown Medicine

Children’s Friend

Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD

Crossroads Rhode Island

Dominion Diagnostics

Embrace Home Loans Inc.

Gilbane Building Co.

Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

Navigant Credit Union

Performance Physical Therapy

I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

Rite-Solutions Inc.

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.

The Narragansett Bay Commission

Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)

AAA Northeast

Amgen Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

The Providence Community Health Centers Inc.

The Washington Trust Co.

Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP, Insperity and Navigant Credit Union are partner sponsors for PBN’s 2021 Best Places to Work Awards program.

