PBN announces 2021 Healthiest Employers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-two organizations have been named as honorees in Providence Business News 2021 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program, which is now in its 10th year.

The companies, which will be honored in a virtual ceremony and have their rankings revealed Aug. 5 at noon, were evaluated by Healthiest Employers Inc. They were judged based on their responses to several questions regarding the companies’ effective programs for physical, financial and mental well-being, as well as on what makes their programs stand out.

Each of the companies are listed in four separate categories based on employee counts. A special section highlighting each organization, and where they are ranked, will be published as part of the Aug. 6-19 print issue of PBN.

This year’s honorees are listed alphabetically by size categories:

- Advertisement -

100-499 employees

AstroNova Inc.

Children’s Friend

Cooley Group

Gentle Giant Moving Co.

Groov-Pin Corp.

Pawtucket Credit Union

Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

500-1,499 employees

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

South County Health

The Washington Trust Co.

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

1,500-4,999 employees

AAA Northeast

Brightview Senior Living

CBIZ & MHM

Gilbane Inc.

Ocean State Job Lot

Tufts Health Plan

5,000-plus employees

CVS Health Corp.

Lifespan Corp.

U-Haul

Tickets for the 2021 Healthiest Employers ceremony may be purchased online. More information on the event can be found at PBN.com.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.