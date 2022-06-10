PBN announces 2022 40 Under Forty honorees

PROVIDENCE – Forty young professionals have been chosen as the winners of Providence Business News’ 18th annual 40 Under Forty program.

Awardees were selected based on their career success and involvement within their communities. Among the winners chosen for the 2022 program are those who work in the nonprofit, education, pharmaceutical, architecture, retail, construction, manufacturing, finance, government, entertainment and health care sectors.

The honorees will be recognized in person July 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aldrich Mansion in Warwick. Registration can be made to attend the event by visiting PBN.com. A special section highlighting each honoree will be featured in the July 22-Aug. 4 print and digital issues of PBN.

The following are the 2022 40 Under Forty honorees (listed alphabetically):

Justin Bibee , Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island refugee resettlement case manager

Lauren Brennan , UBS Financial Services Inc. vice president of wealth management

Chris Burch , Jade Manufacturing Co. vice president

Timothy Chaves , Bristol County Savings Bank first senior vice president and head of commercial banking

Patricia Conn Ryan , Johnson & Wales University professor

Ashleigh Crowe , J.F. Moran Co. logistics manager

Justin Deveau , Shawmut Design and Construction project executive

Tolulope Fayanjuola , General Dynamics Electric Boat knowledge management software engineering specialist

Holly Ferrara , Greenwood Credit Union senior vice president and chief lending officer

Beth Flanagan , ALS Association, Rhode Island chapter executive director

Gregory Garvin , Gilbane Building Co. preconstruction manager and New England purchasing team leader

Amy Grzybowski , R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner assistant commissioner of workforce

Theresa Jenner , Lifespan Corp. vice president of care coordination

Lauren Malloy , International Game Technology PLC people communications specialist

Pieter Martens , TimeZone co-founder and CEO

Nicole Martucci , Duffy & Sweeney Ltd. senior counsel

Kristin McCabe , Care New England senior director of innovation

Bryan McCarthy , Lifespan Corp. system director of inpatient pharmacy

Allendre McGovern-Siembab , CVS Health Corp. lead director, commercial strategic programs – virtual care

Kia McNeill , Brown University head women's soccer coach

Michael Menard , Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island vice president of Medicare

Lenore Montanaro , R.I. Division of Taxation legal counsel

Julie Moura , Hasbro Inc. senior director of human resources

Patrick Mullen , Walmart Inc. senior risk expert, cybersecurity

Zachary Nieder , Rhode Island Foundation senior strategic initiative officer

Leslie Parker , Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC shareholder

James Rajotte , R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services chief strategy officer

Claudia Rocha , BayCoast Bank vice president and commercial loan officer

Daniel Roxbury , University of Rhode Island associate professor

Sunny Sampson , Centreville Bank senior vice president of business intelligence and continuous improvement

Chris Satti , Salem Capital Management Inc. president

Jessica Sawyer , Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP partner

Caroline Skuncik , Interstate 195 Redevelopment District executive director

Sherri Sprague , Kent County Memorial Hospital associate chief nursing officer

Suzanne St. George , KPMG LLP audit managing director

Krystle Tadesse , Locke Lord LLP partner

Jean-Paul Vandeputte , RISE Engineering director of engineering

Nicole Verdi , Orsted A/S senior manager

Christopher Wildenhain , Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP counsel

, Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP counsel William Wynne, Nixon Peabody LLP counsel

Bristol County Savings Bank is a sponsor of PBN’s 2022 40 Under Forty program.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.