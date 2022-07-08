PBN announces 2022 Leaders & Achievers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has announced 21 honorees for its 2022 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.

The individuals were selected for this year’s program – now in its fourth year – from multiple nominees based on their leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to the business community. They were also recognized for their community service and mentoring efforts throughout the region.

Among the industries the honorees represent are the health care, nonprofit, financial services, public relations, legal, gaming and manufacturing sectors.

The honorees will be profiled in an upcoming special section as part of PBN’s Aug. 19-Sept. 1 print edition. They will also be recognized at an in-person ceremony on Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Aldrich Mansion in Warwick.

The 2022 Leaders & Achievers honorees are (in alphabetical order):

Toby Ayers , Rhode Island for Community Justice executive director

Stuart Benton , Bradford Soap Works Inc. CEO and president

David Currie , Province Mortgage Associates Inc. president

Karen G. DelPonte , Cameron & Mittleman LLP partner

Daniel DiMase , Aerocyonics Inc. CEO and president

James "Jim" Donahue , Old Surbridge Village/Coggeshall Farm Museum CEO and president

Thomas Eagan , Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP director of finance and administration

Elizabeth Eckel , The Washington Trust Co. senior vice president, chief marketing and corporate communications officer

Renee Evangelista , Day Pitney LLP managing partner

Lori Guittari , Visual Thrive LLC chief marketing officer

Mary Jo "MJ" Kaplan , Kaplan Consulting LLC founder and CEO

Dr. Martha Mainiero , Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. doctor

Peter Marino , Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island CEO and president

Bruce Parkes , International Game Technology PLC systems engineer

Craig Sculos , Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Bally's Tiverton Casino Hotel senior vice president of Rhode Island regulatory; Bally's Tiverton Casino Hotel vice president and general manager

Kristen Sloan Maccini , Key Mediation LLC co-founder

Wendy Taylor , West Place Animal Sanctuary founder and executive director

Michelle Wilcox , Crossroads Rhode Island president

Jodie Woodruff , Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Education director of innovation

Jamie Worrell , Strategic Retirement Partners LLC co-founder and managing director

, Strategic Retirement Partners LLC co-founder and managing director Stephen Zubiago, Nixon Peabody LLP CEO and managing partner

Tickets may be purchased online. Additional information on the event may be found at PBN.com.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.