PBN announces 2023 40 Under Forty honorees

PROVIDENCE – Forty young professionals have been chosen as the winners of Providence Business News’ 19th annual 40 Under Forty program.

The honorees were selected based on their career success and involvement within their communities. Among the winners chosen for the 2023 program are those who work in the nonprofit, education, pharmaceutical, architecture, construction, manufacturing, finance, government, technology and health care sectors.

The area’s top young professionals will be recognized July 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aldrich Mansion in Warwick. Registration can be made to attend the event by visiting PBN.com. A special section highlighting each honoree will be featured in the July 21-Aug. 3 print and digital editions of PBN.

The following are the 2023 40 Under Forty honorees (listed alphabetically):

Stacey Aguiar , United Healthcare of New England senior director of clinical quality

Robert Andreozzi , Pizza Marvin owner and chef

Kara Babcock , Union Studio Architecture & Community Design Inc. associate

Talia Brookshire , Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island chief diversity officer

Peter Brown , State Street Corp. head of North America industry intelligence

Jennifer Carignan , Amgen Rhode Island senior manager of manufacturing

Krystal Carnes , Carpionato Group director of marketing and design

Luca Carnevale , Hope & Main executive director

Tino Chow , Giant Shoulders LLC CEO

Jeffrey Del Ricci , Genoa Healthcare pharmacist and sales director

Jennifer Demeter , University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement director of development

Daniela Fairchild-Frydryk , R.I. Commerce Corp. chief strategy officer

Chris Federico , Rhode Island Pharmacists Association president

Mario Grande , Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence vice president and chief financial officer of the Americas

Sheryl Guglielmo , DiPrete Engineering principal

Steven Hebner , Centreville Bank vice president of finance

Dr. Kristen Hubbard , Coastal Medical Physicians associate medical director

Brianna Hughes , The Town Dock vice president of operations, supply chain and quality

Megan Johnson , Webster Bank N.A. vice president, director and business banking relationship manager

Morgan Jones-Champlin , General Dynamics Electric Boat human resources information system business operations lead and women's employee resource group founder

Allison Krause , DarrowEverett LLP senior associate attorney

Bryan Liese , Care New England Medical System senior vice president of operations

Nicholas Loring , Loring Advisory Group CEO and managing partner

Stephanie Mansour , WithumSmith + Brown PC senior manager

Jessica Marfeo , Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island managing director of Medicare product

Maribel Echeverry-McLaughlin , Commonwealth Care Alliance Health Rhode Island assistant general counsel

Ara Millette , Lifespan Corp. director of talent acquisition and workforce development

Kimberly Mittlesteadt , University Orthopedics Inc. director of human resources

Jaclyn Morrocco , KPMG LLP managing director, audit

Monsurat Ottun , Pricewaterhouse Coopers International Ltd. manager of products and technology

Stefan Petrella , Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. senior vice president, director of marketing and business management

Joe Raposo , Site Specific LLC senior project manager

Christen Robbins , BL Cos. senior project manager and principal

Carolina Roberts-Santana , Women & Infants Hospital director of pediatric research and administration

Andrew Rogers , Westerly Community Credit Union senior vice president and chief operating officer

Dr. Ankur Shah , Brown Physicians Inc. assistant professor of medicine

Nick Slocum , The Slocum Agency Inc. and The Slocum Home Team vice president and team leader

Bryan Testen , International Game Technology PLC senior director of finance, globally lottery supply chain and services

Brooke Tremblay , TribalVision LLC group account director

, TribalVision LLC group account director Jenna Zellmer, Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd. partner

Bristol County Savings Bank is the presenting sponsor of PBN’s 2023 40 Under Forty program.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.