PBN announces 2023 Best Places to Work honorees

PROVIDENCE – Sixty-seven honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards program.

Each of the companies and organizations recognized this year were judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies were also classified in four categories – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers – based on the companies’ employee counts in the region.

The honorees will be recognized June 7 for their efforts in a ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick, where the company rankings in each category will be announced. Last year’s event attracted approximately 650 attendees, many of which donned festive attire.

Each honoree will also be profiled in a special section appearing in the June 9-22 print edition of PBN. Additional information, including tickets for the event, can be found on PBN.com.

The 2023 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are:

Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)

AVTECH Software Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Brave River Solutions Inc.

Building Enclosure Science LLC

CIC Providence LLC

Compass IT Compliance LLC

Connectivity Point Design & Installation

DarrowEverett LLP

Duffy & Sweeney Ltd.

Envision Technology Advisors

Healthcentric Advisors

KSA Marketing

Province Mortgage Associates Inc.

Rhode Island Foundation

RIKB Design Build

South County Smiles

Vertikal6

Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)

Automated Business Solutions Inc.

Baystate Financial

Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance

CBIZ & MHM

Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP

Coastline EAP/ Rhode Island Student Assistance Services

Custom Computer Specialists

Delta Dental of Rhode Island

DiSanto, Priest & Co.

Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Falvey Insurance Group

Greenwood Credit Union

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP

InsureMyTrip

Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

Landings Management LLC

Marasco & Nesselbush LLP

Marcum LLP

New England Construction

Pariseault Builders, Inc.

Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP

Shawmut Design and Construction

Stanley Tree Service Inc.

Swarovski Optik North America

Sweenor Builders Inc.

The Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

The Town Dock

United Way of Rhode Island

Westerly Community Credit Union

Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)

Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.

Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, also known as BankFive

BankNewport

Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd.

Dominion Diagnostics

Embrace Home Loans

Gilbane Inc.

Narragansett Bay Commission

Navigant Credit Union

R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

Rite-Solutions Inc.

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.

Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)

AAA Northeast

Amgen Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

University Orthopedics

The Washington Trust Co.

Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and Navigant Credit Union are the partner sponsors for PBN’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards program. Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. and R1 Indoor Karting Inc. are the gift sponsors.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.