PBN announces 2023 Best Places to Work honorees

PROVIDENCE – Sixty-seven honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards program.
Each of the companies and organizations recognized this year were judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies were also classified in four categories – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers – based on the companies’ employee counts in the region.
The honorees will be recognized June 7 for their efforts in a ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick, where the company rankings in each category will be announced. Last year’s event attracted approximately 650 attendees, many of which donned festive attire.
Each honoree will also be profiled in a special section appearing in the June 9-22 print edition of PBN. Additional information, including tickets for the event, can be found on PBN.com.
The 2023 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are:
Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)
- AVTECH Software Inc.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Brave River Solutions Inc.
- Building Enclosure Science LLC
- CIC Providence LLC
- Compass IT Compliance LLC
- Connectivity Point Design & Installation
- DarrowEverett LLP
- Duffy & Sweeney Ltd.
- Envision Technology Advisors
- Healthcentric Advisors
- KSA Marketing
- Province Mortgage Associates Inc.
- Rhode Island Foundation
- RIKB Design Build
- South County Smiles
- Vertikal6
Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)
- Automated Business Solutions Inc.
- Baystate Financial
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance
- CBIZ & MHM
- Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP
- Coastline EAP/ Rhode Island Student Assistance Services
- Custom Computer Specialists
- Delta Dental of Rhode Island
- DiSanto, Priest & Co.
- Edward D. Jones & Co. LP
- Falvey Insurance Group
- Greenwood Credit Union
- Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP
- InsureMyTrip
- Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.
- Landings Management LLC
- Marasco & Nesselbush LLP
- Marcum LLP
- New England Construction
- Pariseault Builders, Inc.
- Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP
- Rhode Island Parent Information Network
- Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP
- Shawmut Design and Construction
- Stanley Tree Service Inc.
- Swarovski Optik North America
- Sweenor Builders Inc.
- The Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Co.
- The Town Dock
- United Way of Rhode Island
- Westerly Community Credit Union
Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)
- Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.
- Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, also known as BankFive
- BankNewport
- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd.
- Dominion Diagnostics
- Embrace Home Loans
- Gilbane Inc.
- Narragansett Bay Commission
- Navigant Credit Union
- R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.
- Rite-Solutions Inc.
- Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.
Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)
- AAA Northeast
- Amgen Rhode Island
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- University Orthopedics
- The Washington Trust Co.
Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and Navigant Credit Union are the partner sponsors for PBN’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards program. Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. and R1 Indoor Karting Inc. are the gift sponsors.
