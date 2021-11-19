PBN celebrates 35th anniversary with business community

WARWICK – Providence Business News on Thursday celebrated three and a half decades of providing business journalism to Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts at its 35th Anniversary Gala at the Aldrich Mansion.

PBN, founded by the late Robert C. Bergenheim and his son, current President and Publisher Roger C. Bergenheim, published its first print edition on May 5, 1986. Since then, the news organization has evolved to producing print news, online news, virtual and live events, special awards programs and digital newsletters.

Approximately 200 people attended Thursday’s gala, including local business leaders, government officials and current and former PBN staff members.

Attendees were also given a complimentary copy of PBN’s 104-page 35th Anniversary special commemorative book. The book includes a 35-year timeline of defining news events, a graphical tale of the region’s economy and an in-depth conversation with prominent business community members, among other features. It will be published as part of the Nov. 26 print edition of PBN.

The event also included a formal awards presentation recognizing 35 “Driving Forces,” local business individuals selected by PBN staff who have made substantial contributions to the business community – and were also highlighted in the 35th Anniversary book.

The Driving Forces are:

Kristen Adamo , Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO and president

, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO and president Iftikhar Ahmad , R.I. Airport Corp. CEO and president

, R.I. Airport Corp. CEO and president Dr. Timothy J. Babineau , Lifespan Corp. CEO and president

, Lifespan Corp. CEO and president Brian Britson , Amgen Rhode Island vice president of operations

, Amgen Rhode Island vice president of operations Arnold B. Chace Jr. , Cornish Associates LP managing partner

, Cornish Associates LP managing partner Christian Cowan , 401 Tech Bridge executive director; University of Rhode Island Research Foundation chief operating officer

, 401 Tech Bridge executive director; University of Rhode Island Research Foundation chief operating officer Marc A. Crisafulli , Bally’s Corp. executive vice president and Rhode Island president of casino operations

, Bally’s Corp. executive vice president and Rhode Island president of casino operations Anne S. De Groot , EpiVax Inc. founder, CEO and chief science officer

, EpiVax Inc. founder, CEO and chief science officer Robert A. DiMuccio , Amica Mutual Insurance Co. chairman, CEO and president

, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. chairman, CEO and president Barnaby Evans , WaterFire Providence founder and executive artistic director

, WaterFire Providence founder and executive artistic director Dr. James E. Fanale , Care New England Health System CEO and president

, Care New England Health System CEO and president Edward O. Handy III , The Washington Trust Co. chairman and CEO

, The Washington Trust Co. chairman and CEO Saul Kaplan , Business Innovation Factory founder and chief catalyst

, Business Innovation Factory founder and chief catalyst Alan G. Hassenfeld , Hassenfeld Family Foundation director; former Hasbro Inc. chairman and CEO

, Hassenfeld Family Foundation director; former Hasbro Inc. chairman and CEO Sally E. Lapides , Residential Properties Ltd. CEO and president

, Residential Properties Ltd. CEO and president Karen S. Lynch , CVS Health Corp. CEO and president

, CVS Health Corp. CEO and president Peter Marino , Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island CEO and president

, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island CEO and president Jack Martin , Providence Public Library executive director

, Providence Public Library executive director Mark J. Meiklejohn , Bank Rhode Island CEO and president

, Bank Rhode Island CEO and president Cortney Nicolato , United Way of Rhode Island CEO and president

, United Way of Rhode Island CEO and president Joseph R. Paolino Jr. , Paolino Properties LP managing partner

, Paolino Properties LP managing partner Christina H. Paxson , Brown University president

, Brown University president Marc Perlman , Ocean State Job Lot CEO

, Ocean State Job Lot CEO James A. Procaccianti , Procaccianti Cos. CEO and president

, Procaccianti Cos. CEO and president Thomas M. Ryan , philanthropist; former CVS Health Corp. chairman, CEO and president

, philanthropist; former CVS Health Corp. chairman, CEO and president Michael Sabitoni , Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council president; Providence Rises Together Coalition chairman

, Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council president; Providence Rises Together Coalition chairman Karen Santilli , Crossroads Rhode Island CEO and president

, Crossroads Rhode Island CEO and president Andrew Schiff , Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO

, Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton , Providence Performing Arts Center president

, Providence Performing Arts Center president Thorne Sparkman , Slater Technology Fund managing director

, Slater Technology Fund managing director Neil D. Steinberg , Rhode Island Foundation CEO and president

, Rhode Island Foundation CEO and president Bruce Van Saun , Citizens Financial Group Inc. CEO and president

, Citizens Financial Group Inc. CEO and president Dale Venturini , Rhode Island Hospitality Association CEO and president

, Rhode Island Hospitality Association CEO and president Karl Wadensten , VIBCO Inc. CEO and president

, VIBCO Inc. CEO and president John Hazen White Jr., Taco Inc. owner and executive chairman

Sponsors for PBN’s 35th Anniversary Gala were Gallo|Thomas Insurance, CVS Health Corp., Johnson & Wales University, Lifespan Corp., Navigant Credit Union, Amgen Inc., Amica Mutual Insurance Co., Bank Rhode Island, Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP and Webster Bank N.A.

