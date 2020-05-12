PBN conducting survey on reopening of R.I. economy

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News is conducting a survey of our readership to see how they feel about returning to a gradually reopening economy. The survey’s seven questions include inquiries on how workers will feel returning to the workplace, and how long it might take readers to be comfortable patronizing various industries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey may be found online here.

The survey is part of PBN’s ongoing efforts to examine retail and workplace issues related to the new coronavirus. The latter will also be examined in PBN’s virtual Getting Back to Business – Employee Centric Strategies Summit that will take place on May 21 at 9 a.m.

The summit will focus on how employers should navigate business challenges as workers begin to return to work from COVID-19-related shutdowns.

It will address how to maintain workers’ well-being, as well as a positive work environment, and recommendations for human resource policies related to COVID-19, such as shift staggering and common-area policies, as well as legal and insurance issues related to the pandemic and recommendations for IT protocols in the time of COVID-19.

Those interested in attending the virtual summit may sign up here.