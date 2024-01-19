PBN debuts 2024 Book of Lists

PROVIDENCE – More than 200 business and nonprofit representatives spent Thursday evening at the Graduate Providence networking with one another, as well as obtaining copies of Providence Business News’ 2024 Book of Lists at the publication’s premier event for the special supplement.

PBN on Thursday formally debuted its 37th edition of the Book of Lists, which will publish Friday as part of the Jan. 19-Feb. 1 print edition. The book features 128 lists highlighting business from various sectors, municipalities, nonprofits and top executives. Also, the latest Book of Lists features executive profiles, highlighting top local business officials from around Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass.

The book also features 10 “Most Influential People,” selected by PBN, who all left their marks on the local business community over the past year. The marks were mostly positive, but some were controversial.

The 10 Most Influential People in the 2024 Book of Lists are:

Peter Alviti Jr. , R.I. Department of Transportation director

, R.I. Department of Transportation director Patrick Crowley , Rhode Island AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer

, Rhode Island AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer Karen S. Lynch , CVS Health Corp. CEO and president

, CVS Health Corp. CEO and president Cortney Nicolato , United Way of Rhode Island Inc. CEO and president

, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. CEO and president Col. Oscar Perez , Providence police chief

, Providence police chief Karen Santilli , Crossroads Rhode Island CEO

, Crossroads Rhode Island CEO House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi , D-Warwick

, D-Warwick Elizabeth M. Tanner , R.I. Commerce secretary

, R.I. Commerce secretary Jack R. Warner , Rhode Island College interim president

, Rhode Island College interim president Laurie White, Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce president

Gallo | Thomas Insurance; Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health Co.; Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP; R.I. Commerce Corp.; and Stanley Tree Service Inc. were sponsors of the 2024 PBN Book of Lists Premier Event.

