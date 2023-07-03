PBN earns 2 national journalism awards from AABP

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News received two national journalism awards, including for being a top business publication, during The Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2023 editorial excellence awards ceremony held June 26 in Detroit.
Former PBN staff writer Nancy Lavin earned a first place “Gold” award among medium-sized publications in explanatory journalism for her story, “BATTLE LANES: Mobility advocates fight for space on road, but opposition remains.” Judges said the story and an accompanying editorial gave readers “multiple viewpoints, history and data [to] give context to a local issue with economic, political and environmental implications. The reporting blends hard data and human feeling in a way that helps readers understand the issue from several angles.”
For the second year in a row, PBN earned a second place “Silver” Best of Show award among medium-sized publications across the nation for “articles that are uniformly compelling and well-written.” Judges, faculty members from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, added that, “Standing features, such as Q&As and restaurant columns, are written at the same level as enterprise stories and news features. Front covers are packed with color and navigational pointers to what’s inside. A hefty, glossy, book of lists is packed with useful information.”
PBN last year also earned two awards from AABP.
In May, PBN received 15 awards, including for advertising and editorial general excellence, from the New England Newspaper & Press Association. The previous month, the paper earned nine journalism awards from the Rhode Island Press Association.
In December, PBN for the third year in a row was recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by NENPA.
