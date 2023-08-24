PBN honors 2023 Leaders & Achievers

WARWICK – Twenty-seven local industry leaders on Wednesday were formally recognized for their leadership efforts across various sectors in Providence Business News’ 2023 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.

The award winners were among the approximately 300 attendees at Wednesday’s event at Aldrich Mansion. The honorees represent various business and nonprofit sectors. Industries the honorees represent include health care, nonprofit, financial services, government, consulting, education, real estate, education, hospitality, manufacturing and technology.

The individuals who were selected by PBN for this year’s program – now in its fifth year – were chosen based on their leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to the business community. They were also recognized for their community service and mentoring efforts throughout the region.

A special section spotlighting each honoree will be published Sept. 1 as part of PBN’s Sept. 1-14 print and digital editions.

The honorees recognized in the 2023 awards program, listed alphabetically, are:

Kim Belenger , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport lead system engineer for the surveillance towed array sensor system-expeditionary

, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport lead system engineer for the surveillance towed array sensor system-expeditionary Jeffery Cascione , Navigant Credit Union senior vice president and director of commercial banking

, Navigant Credit Union senior vice president and director of commercial banking Stephen Colella , Job Club Rhode Island director

, Job Club Rhode Island director Stacie Collier , Nixon Peabody LP partner and chief talent officer

, Nixon Peabody LP partner and chief talent officer Christian Cowan , University of Rhode Island Research Foundation executive director

, University of Rhode Island Research Foundation executive director Marcelino De Santiago , Hope Global president and chief operating officer

, Hope Global president and chief operating officer Dean de Tonnancourt , HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate CEO, owner and broker

, HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate CEO, owner and broker Sarah Dinklage , Rhode Island Student Assistance Services/Coastline EAP CEO

, Rhode Island Student Assistance Services/Coastline EAP CEO Crista F. Durand , Newport Hospital CEO and president

, Newport Hospital CEO and president Deborah Faulkner , Faulkner Consulting Group president

, Faulkner Consulting Group president Christine Gadbois , CareLink CEO

, CareLink CEO Christopher D. Graham , Locke Lord LLP Providence co-office managing partner

, Locke Lord LLP Providence co-office managing partner Jean A. Harrington , Duffy & Sweeney Ltd. partner and chair of the corporate department

, Duffy & Sweeney Ltd. partner and chair of the corporate department Jonathan Houston , Justice Assistance founder and CEO

, Justice Assistance founder and CEO James M. Lehane III , Newport Mental Health CEO and president

, Newport Mental Health CEO and president Carol Malysz , RI Bio executive director

, RI Bio executive director James McAssey , Brave River Solutions Inc. president

, Brave River Solutions Inc. president Marguerite McLaughlin , Healthcentric Advisors LLC director of education and transformation

, Healthcentric Advisors LLC director of education and transformation Leland Merrill , Centreville Bank executive vice president and chief lending officer

, Centreville Bank executive vice president and chief lending officer Ross L. Nelson , Cox Communications Inc. New England market vice president

, Cox Communications Inc. New England market vice president Mary O’Sullivan , Encore Executive Coaching owner

, Encore Executive Coaching owner Anthony Pellegrino , Ash-The Dean Hotel head of hotels

, Ash-The Dean Hotel head of hotels Joseph Perroni , Delta Dental of Rhode Island CEO and president

, Delta Dental of Rhode Island CEO and president Marianne Raimondo , Rhode Island College School of Business dean

, Rhode Island College School of Business dean Virginia Roberts , Webster Bank N.A. senior managing director

, Webster Bank N.A. senior managing director Barbara E. Wolfe , University of Rhode Island provost and executive vice president for academic affairs

, University of Rhode Island provost and executive vice president for academic affairs Karina Holyoak Wood, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses at the Community College of Rhode Island executive director

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. and Rhode Island College are sponsors, and The Savory Grape Wine Shop is the gift sponsor for PBN’s 2023 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.

