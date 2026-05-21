PBN honors 2026 Business Women Awards winners

PROVIDENCE – When Cortney Nicolato was recognized as this year’s Career Achiever for Providence Business News’ 2026 Business Women Awards, the moment felt a little surreal.
“I was just like ‘am I old enough to be a career achiever?'” the CEO and president of United Way Rhode Island Inc. said. “Then my sons very helpfully reminded me that I graduated from college 25 years ago,” she added dryly.
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“This award, it’s very kind,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I’m a representative of a team of about 100 people who work their tails off.”
Nicolato oversees operations at one of United Way’s highest performing members of its 970-member global network. Demanding at the best times, let alone when nonprofits nationwide are facing a shortage of resources in the face of federal cuts. In response, her tenure has seen increased collaboration with other area nonprofits through founding the Alliance for Nonprofit Impact and the launch of 401Gives, an annual fundraiser that has generated $20 million for more than 900 nonprofits in the state.
“I’m grateful to be in a room with such powerhouse women who demonstrate their commitment to their community every day,” Nicolato said. That commitment they share, she continued, was to make Rhode Island the best state it can be.
Sharyln Martinez, CEO and founder of Sin-cere Multiservice Inc., was named this year’s Outstanding Mentor.
“Mentorship is about building opportunities and building confidence,” Martinez said. “That’s what we do on a daily basis.”
In 2022, Martinez launched a nonprofit organization focused on financial literacy and economic mobility. Through this expansion, she formalized and scaled her signature Smart Money Moves Program, a structured initiative designed to equip individuals with practical tools in budgeting, credit building, debt reduction, savings strategies and financial goal setting.
“I came from a background where we didn’t have these opportunities,” she said. “So having more than 2,500 participants, that’s unbelievable.”
As to what advice as a mentor that Martinez would give her younger self? “I would say: be patient with yourself. Forgive yourself but make sure to love what you do.”
Nicolato and Martinez were two of 32 women honored at PBN’s 2026 Business Women Awards luncheon at the Providence Marriott on Thursday.
A special section highlighting each honoree will be published as part of PBN’s May 22-June 4 print and digital editions. Along with Nicolato and Martinez, other 2026 PBN Business Women Awards honorees are:
Creative Services Industry Leader
Kelly Taylor, Kelly Taylor Interior Design principal and creative director
Creatives services Women to Watch
Rachel Ajaj, Air & Anchor co-founder
Education Industry Leader
Laura Baldwin, Roger Williams University chief marketing officer
Education Women to Watch
Abby Benson, University of Rhode Island vice president of administration and finance
Financial Services Industry Leader
Meg Sisco, Westerly Community Credit Union chief experience officer
Financial Services Women to Watch
Stephanie Mansour, Withum senior manager
Government/Quasi-Government Industry Leader
Laurie Horridge, Narragansett Bay Commission executive director
Government/Quasi-Government Women to Watch
Lilia Holt, Rhode Island Life Science Hub interim president
Health Care Services, Industry Leader
Diana Franchitto, HopeHealth president and CEO
Health Care Services Woman to Watch
Amy Albert, Rhode Island Free Clinic deputy director
Professional Services Industry Leader
Robin Main, Hinckley Allen partner
Professional Services Woman to Watch
Liz Catucci, Partnership for Rhode Island executive director
Real Estate Industry Leader
Joy Riley, Westcott Properties president and principal broker
Real Estate Woman to Watch
Christina Rouse, Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal director of marketing and operations
Social Services/Nonprofit Industry Leader
Michelle Wilcox, Crossroads RI CEO
Social Services/Nonprofit Woman to Watch
Jenny Hoffman, New England Medical Innovation Center Executive Director
Technical Services Industry Leader
Linda Linphanit, AstroNova Inc. vice president of operations and global quality
Technical Services Woman to Watch
Heather Shanks, Pare Corporation senior project engineer
The 2026 Achievement Honorees are (listed alphabetically):
- Olivia Beauregard, Beauregard Built
- Line Daems, Kreatelier
- Erica Davies, The Well Traveled Soul
- Lindsay Degen, The Knit Club
- Cheryl DiGennaro, Newport Yacht & Home Interiors
- Elaine Felag, Boutique Feminine Fancies
- Patricia Lyons-Bousquet, CompLyonsHR Consulting
- Lori Manni, Capital City Construction and Management
- Sascha Roberts, Honey Buns Social
- Marsha Thayer, Keeping The Books
- Katy Westcott, Katrinkles
- Rebecca Zhukov, Blackstone River Glass Center
The sponsors for PBN’s 2026 Business Women Awards program are Amgen Rhode Island, Cross Insurance and United Way Rhode Island.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.