PBN honors 2026 Business Women Awards winners

PROVIDENCE – When Cortney Nicolato was recognized as this year’s Career Achiever for Providence Business News’ 2026 Business Women Awards, the moment felt a little surreal.

“I was just like ‘am I old enough to be a career achiever?'” the CEO and president of United Way Rhode Island Inc. said. “Then my sons very helpfully reminded me that I graduated from college 25 years ago,” she added dryly.

“This award, it’s very kind,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I’m a representative of a team of about 100 people who work their tails off.”

Nicolato oversees operations at one of United Way’s highest performing members of its 970-member global network. Demanding at the best times, let alone when nonprofits nationwide are facing a shortage of resources in the face of federal cuts. In response, her tenure has seen increased collaboration with other area nonprofits through founding the Alliance for Nonprofit Impact and the launch of 401Gives, an annual fundraiser that has generated $20 million for more than 900 nonprofits in the state.

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“I’m grateful to be in a room with such powerhouse women who demonstrate their commitment to their community every day,” Nicolato said. That commitment they share, she continued, was to make Rhode Island the best state it can be.

Sharyln Martinez, CEO and founder of Sin-cere Multiservice Inc., was named this year’s Outstanding Mentor.

“Mentorship is about building opportunities and building confidence,” Martinez said. “That’s what we do on a daily basis.”

In 2022, Martinez launched a nonprofit organization focused on financial literacy and economic mobility. Through this expansion, she formalized and scaled her signature Smart Money Moves Program, a structured initiative designed to equip individuals with practical tools in budgeting, credit building, debt reduction, savings strategies and financial goal setting.

“I came from a background where we didn’t have these opportunities,” she said. “So having more than 2,500 participants, that’s unbelievable.”

As to what advice as a mentor that Martinez would give her younger self? “I would say: be patient with yourself. Forgive yourself but make sure to love what you do.”

Nicolato and Martinez were two of 32 women honored at PBN’s 2026 Business Women Awards luncheon at the Providence Marriott on Thursday.

A special section highlighting each honoree will be published as part of PBN’s May 22-June 4 print and digital editions. Along with Nicolato and Martinez, other 2026 PBN Business Women Awards honorees are:

Creative Services Industry Leader

Kelly Taylor, Kelly Taylor Interior Design principal and creative director

Creatives services Women to Watch

Rachel Ajaj, Air & Anchor co-founder

Education Industry Leader

Laura Baldwin, Roger Williams University chief marketing officer

Education Women to Watch

Abby Benson, University of Rhode Island vice president of administration and finance

Financial Services Industry Leader

Meg Sisco, Westerly Community Credit Union chief experience officer

Financial Services Women to Watch

Stephanie Mansour, Withum senior manager

Government/Quasi-Government Industry Leader

Laurie Horridge, Narragansett Bay Commission executive director

Government/Quasi-Government Women to Watch

Lilia Holt, Rhode Island Life Science Hub interim president

Health Care Services, Industry Leader

Diana Franchitto, HopeHealth president and CEO

Health Care Services Woman to Watch

Amy Albert, Rhode Island Free Clinic deputy director

Professional Services Industry Leader

Robin Main, Hinckley Allen partner

Professional Services Woman to Watch

Liz Catucci, Partnership for Rhode Island executive director

Real Estate Industry Leader

Joy Riley, Westcott Properties president and principal broker

Real Estate Woman to Watch

Christina Rouse, Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal director of marketing and operations

Social Services/Nonprofit Industry Leader

Michelle Wilcox, Crossroads RI CEO

Social Services/Nonprofit Woman to Watch

Jenny Hoffman, New England Medical Innovation Center Executive Director

Technical Services Industry Leader

Linda Linphanit, AstroNova Inc. vice president of operations and global quality

Technical Services Woman to Watch

Heather Shanks, Pare Corporation senior project engineer

The 2026 Achievement Honorees are (listed alphabetically):

Olivia Beauregard , Beauregard Built

, Beauregard Built Line Daems , Kreatelier

Erica Davies , The Well Traveled Soul

, The Well Traveled Soul Lindsay Degen , The Knit Club

, The Knit Club Cheryl DiGennaro , Newport Yacht & Home Interiors

, Newport Yacht & Home Interiors Elaine Felag , Boutique Feminine Fancies

, Boutique Feminine Fancies Patricia Lyons-Bousquet , CompLyonsHR Consulting

, CompLyonsHR Consulting Lori Manni , Capital City Construction and Management

, Capital City Construction and Management Sascha Roberts , Honey Buns Social

, Honey Buns Social Marsha Thayer , Keeping The Books

, Keeping The Books Katy Westcott , Katrinkles

, Katrinkles Rebecca Zhukov, Blackstone River Glass Center

The sponsors for PBN’s 2026 Business Women Awards program are Amgen Rhode Island, Cross Insurance and United Way Rhode Island.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.