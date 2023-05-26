PBN honors top Business Women for 2023

PROVIDENCE – Paula Iacono at first didn’t set out to be a fundraiser. But, she said, “it happened.”

Iacono, the executive director of the Chartercare Foundation who was named the 2023 Career Achiever in Providence Business News’ 2023 Business Women Awards program, said Thursday she has along the way enjoyed making a difference in the community. To date, Chartercare Foundation has awarded $1.5 million in grants to the community helping more than 120,000 Rhode Islanders.

Iacono also urged those attending Thursday’s awards luncheon to share their expertise with young people as a way to build for the future. “We’re all in this together,” Iacono said.

Marianne Monte, chief people and administration officer for Shawmut Design and Construction who was named the 2023 Outstanding Mentor, said Thursday if people choose one underrepresented individual to make their life and careers different, a lot of momentum would be created in local industries.

“[By doing this], we could create more opportunities for women,” Monte said. “I’ve been so fortunate that mentorship is a fundamental part of my role at Shawmut. It’s woven into our culture of ownership.”

Thursday’s lunch program at the Providence Marriott Downtown recognized leading women in various business, government and nonprofit sectors and their work for their respective organizations. Iacono and Monte were among 16 industry leaders and women to watch, along with 12 achievement honorees. Approximately 260 people attended Thursday’s event.

A special section highlighting each honoree published Friday as part of PBN’s May 26-June 8 print edition. In addition to Iacono and Monte, the other 2023 PBN Business Women award winners were:

Creative Services Industry Leader

Judith Lynn Stillman, Rhode Island College artist in-residence and professor of music

Creative Services Woman to Watch

Ally Maloney Winzer, Maloney Interiors principal

Financial Services Industry Leader

Yahaira “Jay” Placencia, Bank of America Corp. senior vice president and private client advisor

Financial Services Woman to Watch

Elizabeth Desautel, JPMorgan & Chase Co. vice president

Health Care Services Industry Leader

Debra Reakes, Coastal Medical Physicians director of quality

Health Care Services Woman to Watch

Rachel Best, Small Steps Therapy LLC clinical director and speech language pathologist

Legal Services Industry Leader

Karen Grande, Locke Lorde LLP partner

Legal Services Woman to Watch

Elizabeth Manchester, Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP partner

Professional Services Industry Leader

Judith Chace, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty owner and broker

Professional Services Woman to Watch

Amanda Langlais, Falvey Insurance Group marketing manager

Social Services/Nonprofit Industry Leader

Nina Pande, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future executive director

Social Services/Nonprofit Woman to Watch

Angelyne Cooper-Bailey, Cranston Municipal Court associate judge, R.I. Department of Labor and Training legal counsel and Roger Williams University School of Law adjunct professor

Technical Services Industry Leader

Kelly Mendell, MIKEL Inc. president

Technical Services Woman to Watch

Alison Wicks, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport policy division head and contracting officer

The 2023 Achievement Honorees were (listed alphabetically):

Dawn Apajee , City Personnel Inc. owner

, City Personnel Inc. owner Tracey Beck , The Beck Cos. co-owner and chief operating officer

, The Beck Cos. co-owner and chief operating officer Mary Blue , Farmacy Herbs LLC owner and founder

, Farmacy Herbs LLC owner and founder Audrey Finocchiaro , Nitro Bar co-founder

, Nitro Bar co-founder Meghan Gamboa , Ageless Innovation LLC co-founder and senior vice president

, Ageless Innovation LLC co-founder and senior vice president Kristen Gossler , American Trophy and Supply Inc. president

, American Trophy and Supply Inc. president Marisa Head , Marisa’s Skin Care LLC owner and founder

, Marisa’s Skin Care LLC owner and founder Haverhill Leach , Haverhill Leach LLC founder, owner and designer

, Haverhill Leach LLC founder, owner and designer Jo Lee , PopUp Rhody founder

, PopUp Rhody founder Shirley Moore , Be Moore Interpreting LLC owner

, Be Moore Interpreting LLC owner Enith Morillo , Cadoret Global Inc. principal consultant

, Cadoret Global Inc. principal consultant Milena Pagan, Rebelle Artisan Bagels LLC owner

Amgen Rhode Island and Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. were the sponsors for PBN’s 2023 Business Women Awards program. Marisa’s Skin Care LLC and The Savory Grape Wine Shop were the gift sponsors.

