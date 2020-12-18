PBN is adapting in a time of change

Dear readers,

We have seen sweeping changes in Rhode Island this year in ways we could not have imagined. Many aspects of life will never go back to “normal,” and new ways of doing things will become the norm. But the Ocean State will adapt, recover and become even stronger than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Providence Business News enters its 35th year of publishing, we are also adapting. Starting in January, our primary print product, Providence Business News, will begin a biweekly schedule. Reading habits have shifted over the years. PBN readers now have many ways of engaging with us: through our printed product, website, three daily newsletters, social media and the many events we produce annually.

A biweekly print schedule will allow us to dig deeper on a daily basis into issues affecting businesses in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. We will publish more immediate, beat-focused content for our subscribers on PBN.com.

The print portion of our award-winning news operation will continue its forward-looking, story-focused approach to the issues and people that matter most to the region’s business community. You will still find the standing features you’ve come to expect on our pages, and new ones, too.

It continues to be our mission to be the top source of news, analysis, opinion and information to help your business or employer, with in-depth stories in Providence Business News and useful daily news stories on our website.

Another thing that won’t change is our journalistic integrity. We are less interested in being first with attention-grabbing headlines and loosely sourced stories than we are in being accurate and reliable, both in what we are reporting and the context for why it matters to you. There are many outlets, particularly online, that follow lesser standards.

In the coming months, we will introduce new features and analysis you can use, along with continuing our extensive news coverage of the pandemic and other timely issues.

As a local owner of a statewide media company, I am proud of the staff we have put together to ensure we are serving you well. I look forward to the next 35 years!

Roger Bergenheim

Publisher